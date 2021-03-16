PREP ROUNDUP: North blows out Gainesville for first region win

Michael Sills drove in three runs, Brett Barfield struck out 10 batters, and North Forsyth captured its first region victory Monday with an 11-1 win against Gainesville.

Sills finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Tyler Triche (3-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R) and Jess Ackerman (2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R) also had multiple hits. Logan Curry and Hayden Brown each finished with one RBI.

Coby Hunt swiped three bases, while Ackerman and Sills each had one stolen base.

Barfield was terrific for the Raiders, shutting down Gainesville over six three-hit innings, surrendering one unearned run.

North (8-7, 1-3 Region 6-7A) is scheduled to host Forsyth Central at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

South Forsyth 11, Lambert 1

South Forsyth bounced back Monday with an 11-1 win over Lambert, avenging last week's loss to the Longhorns.

Ryan Becker smashed a two-run home run and finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Jack D'Amico three five innings of three-hit ball, giving up one run. D'Amico also walked twice and finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Jacob Bateman went 2-for-2 with a run scored for South, while Tyler Nelson (1-for-2, 2 RBIs) and Brooks Bennett (1-for-3, 2 RBIs) each drove in multiple runs.

Colin Linder doubled home Parker Brosius in the fourth inning for Lambert's lone run.

Brandon Bamburowski pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up six runs — one earned — on four hits and striking out three.

South (9-4, 1-1 Region 6-7A) is scheduled to host West Forsyth at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, while Lambert (9-5, 3-1 Region 6-7A) is scheduled to host Denmark at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

West Forsyth 6, Forsyth Central 0

A five-run seventh inning propelled West Forsyth past Forsyth Central Monday, 6-0.

West's rally began with a Jake Fernandez hit-by-pitch and continued after a pair of Central errors, a Donny Garmon RBI single, a one-run double by Drew Southern and a sacrifice fly by Carson Boldt. Southern (2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 R) and Gavin Culberson (2-for-4, 2 R) each had multiple hits.

Luke Fernandez turned in another dominant performance, pitching a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts and just four hits.

Fernandez outdueled Hunter Darke, who held West to just one run on three hits across 5 1/3 innings. AJ Fiechter led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-for-3. Jessie Duong and Tyler Smith each had a hit for Central.

West (8-7, 3-1 Region 6-7A) is scheduled to travel to South Forsyth at 6:15 p.m., while Central (7-5, 1-1 Region 6-7A) is scheduled to host Denmark at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.