PREP ROUNDUP: North softball captures region championship

North Forsyth wrapped up a region championship Tuesday with a pair of victories over Forsyth Central.

Olivia Tyson was dominant in Game 1, limiting the Bulldogs to just three hits across six innings and striking out 11 batters, while Lauren Fields went 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring three runs. Fields enjoyed a perfect afternoon at the plate, finishing 7-for-7 with six runs scored, four stolen bases and an RBI.

Logan Currie went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in Game 1, including a two-run shot in the fourth inning, then had a sacrifice fly and RBI single in the nightcap. Lexie Durban also posted a multi-hit effort, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Ali Jones and Taylor Pipkins each homered for North in Game 2, with Pipkins driving in a game-high four RBIs.

Emily Caron had a hit in both games to lead Central, while Keeley O'Hara, Hailey Berman, Taylor Jackson, Avery Clemons and Caroline Heard also had a hit. Heard also accounted for the Bulldogs' lone RBI, scoring Caron with an RBI single to center field in Game 2.

North [26-2, 16-0 Region 6-7A] will host South Forsyth at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Central [7-17, 3-11 Region 6-7A] will host West Forsyth at 6 p.m. Thursday.





Denmark 10, South Forsyth 2

South Forsyth 7, Denmark 3

Sara Harris' two-run double sparked a five-run bottom of the first that Denmark used to take control Tuesday in a 10-2 win over South Forsyth. Harris also hit a solo home run three innings later and finished Game 1 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Riley Bord collected four RBIs, while Jordan Williams and Ellery Campbell each drove in a run.

Taylor Gajdik earned the win in the circle, scattering two runs on three hits across five innings.

South took Game 2, pounding 12 hits and winning 7-3.

Sarah Quian went 3-for-4 with RBIs and a run scored, belting a two-run homer in the third inning. Karly Casey [2-for-4, 2 R] and Josie Crossman [2-for-4, 1 RBI] each had multiple hits, while Audrey Hui [2 RBIs] Ansley Chiang [1 RBI] and Emme Souter [1 RBI] drove in runs for the War Eagles.

Crossman collected the win, going seven innings and surrendering three runs — two earned — on eight hits.

South [12-12, 9-6 Region 6-7A] will travel to North Forsyth at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Denmark [12-11, 7-8 Region 6-7A] will host a doubleheader against West Forsyth at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.





Lambert 11, West Forsyth 0

Lambert 6, West Forsyth 3

Hannah Cole tossed a complete-game two-hitter in Game 1 and slugged a three-run homer in Game 2 to carry Lambert past West Forsyth on Tuesday, 11-0 and 6-3.

Cole collected 11 strikeouts across six innings, while Courtney Sauer provided plenty of offense with a grand slam in the sixth inning. Sauer finished 2-for-4 with five RBIs and a run scored. Madison Todd went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI from atop the Longhorns' lineup, while Hannah Cornetto and Ashley Fitts each drove in two runs. Sydney Chung also went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

West scored a run in each of the final two innings of Game 2, but it wasn't enough to lasso the Longhorns. Grace Mangan and Paige Carroll each went 2-for-4, with Carroll scoring Mangan twice with a pair of singles.

Sauer drew the start and turned in seven innings of three-run ball, giving up six hits and striking out seven. Sauer also went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Kirsten Cowart also had a hit, scored a run and drove in two runners, while Chung and Katelyn Boyette each had two hits.

Lambert [19-4, 11-2 Region 6-7A] will put its 16-game winning streak on the line Wednesday against Cambridge, while West [6-15, 4-10 Region 6-7A] is back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday at Forsyth Central.





VOLLEYBALL

West Forsyth 3, Denmark 0

West Forsyth remained undefeated in Area 6-7A play Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Denmark. West won 25-18, 25-19, 25-19.

Lymaris Vasquez led the Wolverines with 14 kills, while Reece Rhoads followed with 12 kills. Vasquez [.444], Rhoads [.400] and Karsyn Theobald [.462] each hit at least .400 percent in the win.

Vasquez filled up the stat sheet, adding four aces, eight digs and 12 serves received. Natalie Morris posted a match-high five blocks, while Kendall Gentry led the team with 16 digs and Shealyn Murray posted 13 digs. Taryn Dickey led the Wolverines with 17 assists and Cayla Cowart had 16.

Courtney Graham led the Danes in kills, converting 10 of her 16 chances into kills without making a single error.

Ella Collier had four blocks to lead Denmark, while Madison Walls and Dominae Jordan each had eight digs. Emerson Aber paced the Danes' offense with 26 assists.

West [25-11, 3-0 Area 6-7A] will travel to Lambert at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Denmark [20-17, 1-2 Area 6-7A] will face Gainesville at 6 p.m. Thursday.





North Forsyth 3, Gainesville 1

North Forsyth topped Gainesville in four sets Tuesday, 3-1. The Raiders won 25-17, 25-14, 20-25, 25-13.

North [28-10, 3-1 Area 6-7A] will host South Forsyth at 6 p.m. Thursday.





Forsyth Central 3, South Forsyth 2

Forsyth Central outlasted South Forsyth 3-2 on Tuesday to secure its first region win of the season. Central won 26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9.

Allie Magers led the War Eagles with 13 kills, while Arielle Estes posted 31 digs, and Ansley Davis chipped in 19 assists and four aces.

Central [24-12, 1-3 Area 6-7A] will travel to Norcross on Thursday, while South Forsyth is set to travel to North Forsyth at 6 p.m. Thursday.