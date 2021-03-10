PREP ROUNDUP: South sprints past Roswell 16-5 in non-region win

South Forsyth stepped out of region play Tuesday and picked up a 16-5 win against Roswell.
Jack D'Amico (3-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs) and Jacob Bateman (2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI) each had multiple hits for South, while Tyler Nelson and Mitch Thompson each drove in two runs. Max Henry scored twice and Gehrig Frei walked twice and scored four runs.
Brandon Clemente picked up the win for South, giving up one run on three hits while striking out five batters in three innings.
South (8-3) will open Region 6-7A play at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Lambert.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 5 Forsyth Central 4, Tucker 3
Forsyth Central earned another victory over a top-10 team Tuesday, winning 4-3 against Tucker (No. 8 in Class 6A).
The Bulldogs (7-2, 3-0 Region 6-7A) will go for their sixth straight win at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Walker School
Denmark 2, North Gwinnett 1
Denmark stayed hot Tuesday, winning its second straight match with a 2-1 victory against North Gwinnett.
Samuel Del Cid and Jonathan Kobby each had a goal for the Danes.
Denmark (6-3, 1-1 Region 6-7A) will host West Forsyth at 8 p.m. Friday.
Lambert 2, Pace Academy 0
Lambert's boys got back in the win column Tuesday, knocking off Pace Academy (No. 6 in Class 2A), 2-0.
Colin Vogel provided both goals for the Longhorns, the first score coming 11 minutes into the match and the second coming with 14 minutes left. Diego Nogales and Seun Olateru-Olagbegi each had an assist.
Lambert (5-3, 1-2 Region 6-7A) will travel to Gainesville at 8 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
No. 3 Lambert 9, Pace Academy 1
Lambert rolled over Pace Academy (No. 5 in Class 2A) on Tuesday behind four goals from Kendall Page. Caroline Casperson and Chloe Pendleton each added two goals, while Isabella Weigle's goal made it 8-1 with two minutes remaining.
Lambert (7-0-2, 3-0 Region 6-7A) will travel to Gainesville at 6 p.m. Friday.
North Gwinnett 4, Denmark 2
Denmark suffered a 4-2 set back to North Gwinnett on Tueday.
The Danes (3-3-1, 1-1 Region 6-7A) is back in action at 6 p.m Friday against West Forsyth.
Forsyth Central 8, Tucker 0
Forsyth Central earned a blowout victory against Tucker, 8-0.
The Bulldogs (5-3-1, 2-1 Region 6-7A) will travel to The Walker School at 5 p.m. Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
West Forsyth 11, North Forsyth 4
Matthew Grohovac and Landon Day each had two goals, Jaden Harsh had eight saves and West Forsyth beat North Forsyth on Tuesday, 11-4.
William Bennett, Nate Briscoe and Kai Britt also added a goal, with Bennett adding an assist.
West (6-1, 1-0 Area 6, 6-7A) will host Denmark at 4 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
South Forsyth 4, Forsyth Central 1
GIRLS TENNIS
West Forsyth 4, Gainesville 1
West Forsyth picked up wins from Elle Sceney, Bri Laidman, Lily Connelly, Abbylin Laprise and Lilly Lancaster during Tuesday's match against Gainesville to win 4-1.
The Wolverines (10-1, 4-0 Region 6-7A) continue region play at 4 p.m. March 16 against Lambert.
South Forsyth 3, Forsyth Central 2
MONDAY
Lambert 7, Gainesville 0
Lambert opened region play Monday with a convincing win, topping Gainesville 7-0.
Braden Bamburowski was outstanding for the Longhorns, striking out 14 batters over 5 1/3 innings of one-hit ball. Bamburowski also went 1-for-2 and drove in a pair of runs at the plate. Justin Haskins also had two RBIs, going 1-for-2 with two runs and a pair of walks. Parker Brosius finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a triple, while Nate Dvorsky went 1-for-2 with an RBI double.
Dvorsky and Jonny Smith pitched 1 2/3 innings of perfect relief, with Smith needing just four pitches to get two outs. Dvorsky struck out two in the seventh.
Lambert (7-4, 1-0 Region 6-7A) will travel to Gainesville at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.