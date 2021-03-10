PREP ROUNDUP: South sprints past Roswell 16-5 in non-region win

South Forsyth stepped out of region play Tuesday and picked up a 16-5 win against Roswell.

Jack D'Amico (3-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBIs) and Jacob Bateman (2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI) each had multiple hits for South, while Tyler Nelson and Mitch Thompson each drove in two runs. Max Henry scored twice and Gehrig Frei walked twice and scored four runs.

Brandon Clemente picked up the win for South, giving up one run on three hits while striking out five batters in three innings.

South (8-3) will open Region 6-7A play at 6:15 p.m. Friday at home against Lambert.