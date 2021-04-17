PREP ROUNDUP: West baseball knocks off Lambert, 3-1

Robert Bottoms slugged a first-inning home run, Peter Berg surrendered only two hits over six innings, and West Forsyth picked up a huge 3-1 victory over Lambert on Friday.

Bottoms led the Wolverines at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs scored. A Brian Garmon II RBI single up the middle scored Bottoms in the third inning to make it 2-0, then Drew Southern's RBI single the following inning plated Zach Scott and gave West a three-run lead.

Lambert chipped into the lead when Jett Bugajski reached on an error, then scored on Colin Linder's RBI single, but West reliever Andrew Maurer pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save. The Longhorns loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh, but Maurer got Justin Haskins to pop out to third base and Linder to ground out to end the game.

Haskins pitched six innings and struck out seven batters, giving up three runs — one earned — on seven hits.

Lambert (17-11, 10-6 Region 6-7A) remains in first place by half a game and will host North Forsyth at 6:15 p.m. Monday. West (13-14, 8-8 Region 6-7A) sits at sixth in the region but is only one game out of fourth place and 1 1/2 games out of second place. The Wolverines will host Gainesville at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.