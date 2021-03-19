PREP ROUNDUP: West beats South for fourth region win

West Forsyth stayed hot Thursday, collecting its fourth region win with a 6-2 win against South Forsyth.

Seven different players had a hit for the Wolverines, while Brian Garmon II earned the win. Garmon II pitched five innings of two-run ball, giving up only three hits and striking out six.

South's two runs came off one swing of the bat, when Max Henry sent a two-run homer over the wall in dead center.

Hudson Posey led West at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI. Posey capped a two-run first inning with an RBI single that scored Drew Southern. Jake Fernandez went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, while Southern and Bottoms each scored a pair of runs.

Bottoms hit a solo home run to open the seventh inning and push West's lead to 5-2.

Andrew Maurer pitched two innings of hitless relief for West, striking out three.

Brandon Clemente gave up four runs — zero earned — on five hits across five innings for South and struck out three.

West (9-7, 4-1 Region 6-7A) and South (9-5, 1-2 Region 6-7A) will square off again at 6:15 p.m. Friday at West Forsyth.

Denmark 5, Forsyth Central 3

Francesco Capocci nearly went the distance Thursday, pitching 6 2/3 innings without a single walk as Denmark topped Forsyth Central 5-3.



Central pieced together a two-out rally in the fourth inning, using back-to-back-to-back singles from Matthew Arundale, Noah Bissette and Tyler Smith to grab a 3-0 lead. The runs came after John Goodrow reached on an error, though, rendering all three runs unearned.

Denmark answered with three runs of its own in the fifth, then two more in the sixth. Brody Wheeler singled in Connor McGinn, then Nic Ferrer and Sammy Leis drew bases-loaded walks to tie the game.

McGinn scored again in the sixth, advancing home on a wild pitch. JJ Corr added an insurance run two batters later when his RBI single plated Tim Welicky.

Francesco left with two outs in the seventh, allowing Smaran Ramanathan to enter the game and collect the one-pitch save.

Jackson Boswell took the loss for the Bulldogs, pitching 1 1/3 innings and giving up two runs on two hits and striking out two. Nicholas Holbrook lasted 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three runs on four hits and striking out four.

Central (7-6, 1-2 Region 6-7A) will host North Forsyth at 6:15 p.m. Friday, while Denmark (5-7, 0-1 Region 6-7A) will host Denmark at 7 p.m. Friday.