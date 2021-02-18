PREP ROUNDUP: West girls wrap up No. 3 seed in Region 6-7A

West Forsyth's girls basketball team locked up the region's No. 3 seed with a 59-43 win against Denmark on Wednesday in the Region 6-7A tournament's third-place game.

West bounced back from Monday's loss in dominant fashion, leading 52-31 entering the fourth quarter.

West (18-7) will face the No. 2 team from Region 7-7A next week in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, while Denmark (13-15) will face the Region 7-7A champion.

BASEBALL

Denmark 4, Marist 2

Nic Ferrer was responsible for three runs Wednesday as Denmark topped Marist, 4-2, in the Danes' season opener.

Ferrer went 2 for 3, driving in Jaxson Corr in the first inning with an RBI double, then plating Connor McGinn and Garrett Powers in the second with a two-run double. Gray Wilson's sacrifice fly later in the second gave Denmark a 4-1 lead.

Jake Freedman picked up the win for the Danes, tossing four innings of two-run ball, striking out four and walking one. Francesco Capocci and Smaran Ramanathan combined to throw three innings of scoreless relief.

Denmark (1-0) will travel to Tift County at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Lambert 7, North Gwinnett 4

Lambert scored in every inning but the second and the sixth Wednesday as the Longhorns won their opener against North Gwinnett, 7-4.

Braden Bamburowski went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead Lambert. Bamburowski's two-run single in the first inning scored Jack Stewart and Richard Ferror-Westrop to give the Longhorns a 2-0 lead. Bamburowski added another RBI in the third inning, when his sacrifice fly scored Justin Haskins.

North Gwinnett took a 4-3 lead in the third inning, but a pair of RBI singles by Stewart and Smith put Lambert back out front, 5-4. Colin Linder tripled, then stole home in the fifth to give the Longhorns an insurance run, then doubled in Bamburowski in the seventh to make it 7-4.

Parker Brosius reached base three times for Lambert, collecting three walks atop the lineup.

Jonny Smith pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and picked up the win for Lambert.

Lambert (1-0) will face Marist at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

North Forsyth 6, Milton 2

North Forsyth used a four-run fifth inning to rally past Milton on Wednesday, 6-2.

Aaron Griffin's fielder's choice allowed Michael Sills to score and give North a 3-2 lead. The Raiders tacked on a couple more runs off a Trystan Davis single and a pair of balks by Milton pitcher Shepherd.

Sills went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI to lead North, while Andrew Elkhill also drove in a run.

Brett Barfield threw four innings of one-hit ball, striking out seven and shutting out the Eagles. Elkhill earned the win, giving up two runs on one hit across two innings, striking out four and walking five. Sills pitched one inning of perfect relief, fanning two batters.

North (1-0) has a doubleheader against Riverwood and Fannin County beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Pinecrest 6, Greater Gwinnett Christian 0

Pinecrest collected eight hits and four pitchers combined to throw seven shutout innings Wednesday as the Paladins beat Greater Gwinnett Christian in their opener, 6-0.

Matthew Mapes anchored the top of Pinecrest's lineup, which went 6 for 13 with four runs scored. Mapes collected three hits, while Connor Ensman went 1 for 2 with two runs scored, Connor Amitin finished 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Ben Nadler went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Carter Kling and Will Howell also collected hits for the Paladins.

Amitin earned the win, striking out four batters across two shutout innings. Nick Wilkinson, Mapes and Howell combined to throw five innings of two-hit relief, posting six strikeouts.

Pinecrest (1-0) has a doubleheader against Holy Spirit Prep beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.

South Forsyth 8, North Atlanta 1

South Forsyth's five-run fourth inning carried the War Eagles to an 8-1 season-opening win Wednesday.

Tyler Nelson went 1 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored, while Gehrig Frei finished 1 for 4 with a run. South had just two hits but walked nine times, including four from leadoff batter Alex Urias, who turned two of those into runs. Brennan Hudson and Addison Paschall each had two walks.

Jack D'Amico picked up the win for the War Eagles, pitching four innings of one-run ball, striking out five and surrendering three hits. Ryan Becker threw three innings of no-hit relief, fanning four batters and walking one.

South (1-0) has a doubleheader against Lanier beginning at noon Saturday.