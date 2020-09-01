By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
RECORD BOOK: A look at past FCN Players of the Year
POY_LaFlamme_1_123117_web.jpg
South Forsyth senior defensive end Ryan LaFlamme, the 2017 All-FCN Defensive Player of the Year, poses for a portrait photo. - photo by Bradley Wiseman

FCN Players of the Year:

2001 – Offense: Justin Rickett, South Forsyth; Defense: Dusty Benefield, North Forsyth, Ben Schmotz, Forsyth Central; Athlete: Jonathan Douglas, North Forsyth.

2004 – Offense: Jamie Benjamin, South Forsyth; Defense: Mark Sibenaller, Forsyth Central; Player: Matt Miller, North Forsyth

2008 – Offense: Lance Baker, West Forsyth; Defense: Nathan Teter, West Forsyth

2009 – Offense: Ben Emert, West Forsyth; Defense: Quinton Riley, North Forsyth; 

Athlete: Steven Hester, North Forsyth

2010 – Offense: Joey Vicary, North Forsyth; Defense: Dustin Gayton, West Forsyth; 

Athlete: Joe Outlaw, South Forsyth

2011 – Offense: Jake Wieczorek, West Forsyth; Defense: Trevor Guthrie, West Forsyth 

2012 – Offense: A.J. Erdely, West Forsyth; Defense: Mohamed Camara, West Forsyth

2013 – Offense: Hampton McConnell, West Forsyth; Defense: Zack Matthews, Lambert

2014 – Offense: Tyler LaFlamme, South Forsyth; Defense: Adison Schimmelpfennig, Lambert

2015  Offense: Davis Shanley, South Forsyth; Defense: Cameron Kline, South Forsyth

2016 – Offense: Simon Holcomb, North Forsyth; Defense: Grant Torgerson, West Forsyth

2017  Offense: Marcus Chatelain, Lambert; Defense: Ryan LaFlamme, South Forsyth

2018  Offense: Ze’Vian Capers, Denmark; Defense: Jamal Camp, South Forsyth

2019 – Offense: Ze’Vian Capers, Denmark; Defense: Eli Orr, West Forsyth