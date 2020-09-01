RECORD BOOK: A look at past FCN Players of the Year

FCN Players of the Year:
2001 – Offense: Justin Rickett, South Forsyth; Defense: Dusty Benefield, North Forsyth, Ben Schmotz, Forsyth Central; Athlete: Jonathan Douglas, North Forsyth.
2004 – Offense: Jamie Benjamin, South Forsyth; Defense: Mark Sibenaller, Forsyth Central; Player: Matt Miller, North Forsyth
2008 – Offense: Lance Baker, West Forsyth; Defense: Nathan Teter, West Forsyth
2009 – Offense: Ben Emert, West Forsyth; Defense: Quinton Riley, North Forsyth;
Athlete: Steven Hester, North Forsyth
2010 – Offense: Joey Vicary, North Forsyth; Defense: Dustin Gayton, West Forsyth;
Athlete: Joe Outlaw, South Forsyth
2011 – Offense: Jake Wieczorek, West Forsyth; Defense: Trevor Guthrie, West Forsyth
2012 – Offense: A.J. Erdely, West Forsyth; Defense: Mohamed Camara, West Forsyth
2013 – Offense: Hampton McConnell, West Forsyth; Defense: Zack Matthews, Lambert
2014 – Offense: Tyler LaFlamme, South Forsyth; Defense: Adison Schimmelpfennig, Lambert
2015 – Offense: Davis Shanley, South Forsyth; Defense: Cameron Kline, South Forsyth
2016 – Offense: Simon Holcomb, North Forsyth; Defense: Grant Torgerson, West Forsyth
2017 – Offense: Marcus Chatelain, Lambert; Defense: Ryan LaFlamme, South Forsyth
2018 – Offense: Ze’Vian Capers, Denmark; Defense: Jamal Camp, South Forsyth
2019 – Offense: Ze’Vian Capers, Denmark; Defense: Eli Orr, West Forsyth