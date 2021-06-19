Soccer: 2021 ALL-COUNTY BOYS SOCCER TEAMS

Player of the Year

Alex Guzman, Forsyth Central

Presbyterian signee led region champion Bulldogs with 21 goals.

Coach of the Year

Chere Thomas, South Forsyth

Guided War Eagles to Class 7A state championship and 15-3 record.

First Team

F: Julian Cuervo, Sr. Lambert

University of Montevallo signee was voted Longhorns’ Offensive Player of the Year. Led team with 7 goals and 14 assists.

F: Yeonsung Lee, Sr. Lambert

Lee was a Swiss Army knife for the Longhorns, playing five different positions on the way to a state championship appearance.

F: Dolapo Morakinyo, Sr. Denmark

Coastal Carolina signee caught fire for Denmark late in the season, leading their offense to the school’s first-ever Final Four appearance.

F: Jose Ventura, Sr. South Forsyth

Truett McConnell signee tied for team lead in goals [15] for state champion War Eagles.

M: Colin Brown, Jr. Pinecrest Academy

Brown won Class 1A Private Player of the Year after scoring 16 goals and 7 assists for the region champion Paladins.

M: Patrick Kelly, Sr. South Forsyth

Birmingham Southern signee tied for most goals scored for state champion War Eagles with 15.

M: Bryan Silva, Sr. North Forsyth

Georgia State signee scored 8 goals in just 10 games played for Raiders.

M: Dino Stavros, So. South Forsyth

Stavros played hero for the War Eagles, scoring game-winning goals in the semifinals and finals to bring South a state title.

D: Hunter Broome, Sr. Forsyth Central

Broome led the staunch Bulldogs’ defense, allowing only five goals throughout region play.

D: Jared Carter, Sr. Lambert

Carter was voted Lambert’s MVP by teammates after tallying 3 goals, 4 assists and 11 shutouts.

D: Curry Coronado, Sr. Denmark

Coronado led Denmark defense along the way to Final Four appearance.

D: Alex Guzman, Jr. Forsyth Central

Guzman let barely any defenders touch the ball during Bulldogs’ region championship run

G: Keegan Williford, So. Forsyth Central

Williford kept the ball out of the Bulldogs’ goal this season, allowing only five goals in region play.

Second Team

F: John Adams, Sr. North Forsyth

Montreat College signee led Raiders offense with 13 goals.

F: Benji Ashtar, So. Denmark

Ashtar was hard to keep pace with all season, running past most defenders for Danes.

F: Tommy Palaez, Jr. Pinecrest Academy

Palaez scored six goals and assisted seven more for the Paladins.

F: Niko Stavros, Sr. South Forsyth

Stavros distributed the ball all season for War Eagles.

M: Taye Beckford, Jr. Denmark

Beckford found his teammates open all season through the Final Four appearance.

M: Cody Moncrief, Sr. Forsyth Central

Moncrief scored 5 goals and 4 assists on his way to a second-team All-Region selection.

M: Michael Silva, Jr. North Forsyth

Silva led Raiders offense with 10 assists, adding 7 goals of his own.

M: Gavin Williams, Jr. South Forsyth

Williams scored 6 goals and collected 7 assists for state champion War Eagles.

D: Connor Coniglio, Jr. Lambert

Coniglio was voted Defensive Player of the Year for state runner-up Longhorns.

D: Nick Fresquez, Jr. West Forsyth

Fresquez led the Wolverines’ back line in big games this season.

D: Michael Kutter, Jr. Pinecrest Academy

Kutter was first-team All-Region for Paladins’ defense, recording 4 shutouts.

D: Will Mashburn, Sr. North Forsyth

Erskine College signee scored 4 goals for Raiders.

G: Liam Leja, Jr. Lambert

Leja shutout opposing teams 11 times and allowed only 6 goals.

Honorable Mention

Denmark: David Gad, Jr.; Juan Garcia Jr.; Rob Huetter Jr. Forsyth Central: Abraham Lemus, Jr.; David Lewandowski, Sr. Lambert: Chase Bell, Jr.; James Cash, Sr.; Colin Vogel, Jr. North Forsyth: Ean Hall, Jr.; Carlos Moncada, Jr. Pinecrest Academy: Miles Bradjic, Jr.; Pat Flanigan, Jr.; Evan Kane, Jr.; Sebastian Santa Maria, Jr.; Grayson Thomason, Sr. South Forsyth: Christian Carlton Jr.; Graham Guerrero, Sr.; Ian Spera, Sr.; Nolan Williams, Fr. West Forsyth: Josh Bateman, Jr.; Thad Harp, Jr.; Javier Morales, Sr.