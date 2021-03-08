Soccer: South boys, West girls earn top spot in Class 7A poll

The Wolverines (7-0) took over the top seed from Mill Creek this week after two big wins against Pinecrest Academy and St. Pius X this week. West is outscoring their opponents 51-4 this season.



The War Eagles (7-1) hopped over Harrison, which has been No. 2 in the poll the past two weeks. South's 4-1 win over Gainesville helped propel the War Eagles over Harrison into the top spot.

Lambert remains undefeated in Class 7A girls soccer and is No. 3 in the coaches' poll. The Longhorns (6-0-2) tied Blessed Trinity and won their third region game, 1-0, over Denmark this past week.

Both Forsyth Central and North Forsyth made appearances in the boys Class 7A top 10. Central (6-2) finished this week at No. 5 in the coaches' poll and is undefeated in region play, with big wins against South and Lambert.

Pinecrest Academy (5-3) remained No. 6 in the 1A private girls' poll. The Paladins bounced back after a loss to West to beat St. Francis 10-0.



After a region loss to Denmark in penalty kicks on Friday, Lambert (4-3) fell out of the Class 7A boys poll after being ranked fifth in last week's poll. A Brookwood loss to South Gwinnett did not do the Longhorns any favors in the rankings, either.

BOYS

1. South Forsyth (7-1)

2. Harrison (7-1)

3. Alpharetta (7-1)

4. Brookwood (6-2)

5. Forsyth Central (6-2)

6. Peachtree Ridge (6-2)

7. Archer (8-1)

8. Duluth (6-2)

9. South Gwinnett (5-2-1)

10. North Forsyth (6-2)

GIRLS

1. West Forsyth (7-0)

2. Mill Creek (4-0)

3. Lambert (6-0-2)

4. Collins Hill (9-0)

5. Brookwood (6-1-1)

6. Norcross (8-1)

7. Parkview (6-2)

8. Roswell (6-0-1)

9. Walton (7-1)

10. Campbell (7-1)