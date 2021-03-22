Soccer: South boys, West girls remain atop coaches' poll for third straight week

For the third week in a row, the South Forsyth's boys and West Forsyth's girls soccer teams are ranked No. 1 in the Class 7A teams in the Georgia High School Coaches' Poll.

West (10-0, 4-0 Region 6-7A) won 8-0 against South Forsyth in its only game last week. The upcoming week will be the biggest test for the Wolverines, who play two undefeated teams. The Westminster Schools (7-0; No. 1 Class 3A) travel to West on Tuesday, then the Wolverines will play Lambert (11-0-2, 4-0 Region 6-7A) Friday in what could be a de facto region championship game.

South (9-1, 3-1 Region 6-7A) played one game against West Forsyth and won 1-0, with freshman Nolan Williams scoring his first goal of the season. The War Eagles have won five games in a row and play Denmark (7-4, 2-2 Region 6-7A) for their only game this week.

Lambert girls remained undefeated and the third-ranked Class 7A team after three non-region wins against Roswell (1-0), Grovetown (5-1) and Greenbrier (2-0). The Longhorns' only match of the week is against West Forsyth.

Lambert boys jumped back up to No. 6 after winning three non-region games of their own against Roswell (2-0), North Augusta (1-0) and Lakesive Evans (3-0). The Longhorns (9-3, 2-2 Region 6-7A) only have West Forsyth on the schedule for this week.

Forsyth Central (8-3. 3-1 Region 6-7A) dropped two spots to No. 5 after the Bulldogs fell to Denmark, 1-0, in their only game of the week.

Pinecrest Academy's girls remained No. 10 in the Class 1A Private coaches' poll. The Paladins (7-4, 2-1 Region 6-1A Private) mercy-ruled region opponent The Weber School 11-1 on Tuesday. Their only match of the upcoming week is against winless King’s Ridge Christian.

BOYS

1. South Forsyth (9-1-0)

2. Alpharetta (11-1-0)

3. South Gwinnett (10-2-1)

4. Harrison (8-2-0)

5. Forsyth Central (8-3-0)

6. Lambert (9-3-0)

7. Brookwood (8-3-0)

8. Duluth (7-4-0)

9. Hillgrove (9-4-0)

10. Archer (9-3-0)

GIRLS

1. West Forsyth (10-0-0)

2. Mill Creek (7-0-0)

3. Lambert (11-0-2)

4. Brookwood (8-1-1)

5. Walton (10-2-0)

6. Roswell (8-2-1)

7. Collins Hill (10-2-0)

8. Parkview (9-3-0)

9. Norcross (10-2-0)

10. Campbell (10-2-0)