Soccer: South boys, West girls stay top team in 7A Coaches' Poll

The South Forsyth boys and the West Forsyth girls soccer teams remained the No. 1 team in the Georgia High School Coaches' Poll for the second week in a row.

South (8-1, 2-1 Region 6-7A) played once the past week, but it was a big 5-2 region win over North Forsyth, then ranked No. 10. The Raiders fell out of the top 10 in this week's poll.

West won a non-region match against Pope 3-1, then a 6-0 victory on Friday against Denmark. West (9-0, 3-0 Region 6-7A) is outscoring its opponents 56-4 so far this season. Their highest ranked match so far this season will be Wednesday, when the Wolverines travel to Allatoona (6-1-1), the No. 10 Class 6A team.

The Lambert girls remained the No. 3 team in Class 7A after a 9-1 win over Pace Academy and a 10-0 region mercy rule against Gainesville. Lambert (8-0-2, 4-0 Region 6-7A) has yet to lose this season, but two ties against Blessed Trinity and Northview.

Forsyth Central rose once again in the rankings. After being the No. 5 team last week, the Bulldogs are now the No. 3 team in Class 7A, behind only South and Alpharetta. Central (8-2, 3-0 Region 6-7A) won two non-region games last week against Tucker and The Walker School. The Bulldogs' only game this week is a region match Friday against Denmark.

Though North Forsyth fell out of the top 10, Lambert moved in after not receiving a top-10 ranking following the No. 9 Longhorns' 2-0 victory against Pace Academy and a 4-1 region win against Gainesville.

After losing a region game 3-2 against Lakeview Academy, Pinecrest Academy's girls dropped from No. 6 to No. 10 in this week's Class 1A Private rankings. Pinecrest (6-4, 1-1 Region 6-1A Private) also won a non-region match against Sprayberry, 7-2. Their only game of the week is a region matchup against the Weber School on Tuesday.