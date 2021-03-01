Soccer: West, Lambert girls remain near top of Class 7A poll

West Forsyth's undefeated girls soccer team held at No. 2 in Class 7A in the latest Georgia High School Soccer Coaches' Poll.
The Wolverines (5-0-0) rolled to a 5-0 win against North Forsyth on Friday in their only match of the week. West is outscoring its opponents 35-2 and has posted four shutouts.
Lambert (5-0-1), also undefeated this season, sits one spot behind West at No. 3 in Class 7A after beating Brookwood (No. 6 in Class 7A) and Forsyth Central.
Pinecrest Academy (4-2-0) is No. 6 in Class 1A Private after toppling a pair of Class 7A teams in Mountain View and South Forsyth.
South Forsyth (6-1-0) took over as the county's top boys soccer team, according to the poll, rising one spot to No. 3 in Class 7A. The War Eagles rebounded from their first loss of the season with a pair of wins against Cambridge and Pinecrest Academy.
Lambert (3-2) fell to No. 6 after 1-0 losses to Brookwood (No. 1 in Class 7A) and Forsyth Central.
BOYS
1. Brookwood (5-1-0)
2. Harrison (6-1-0)
3. South Forsyth (6-1-0)
4. Peachtree Ridge (6-2-0)
5. Alpharetta (5-1-0)
6. Lambert (3-2-0)
7. Archer (7-0-0)
8. Pebblebrook (4-1-1)
9. Hillgrove (5-2-0)
10. Campbell (5-1-0)
GIRLS
1. Mill Creek (4-0-0)
2. West Forsyth (5-0-0)
3. Lambert (5-0-1)
4. Collins Hill (7-0-0)
5. Parkview (5-1-0)
6. Brookwood (4-1-1)
7. Norcross (6-1-0)
8. Walton (5-1-0)
9. Roswell (4-0-1)
10. Campbell (5-1-0)