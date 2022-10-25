By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Softball: Coaches name 2022 All-Region 6-7A team
Emme Souter
In this FCN file photo, South Forsyth's Emme Souter fires the ball to first against Lambert Aug. 27, 2019. - photo by David Almeda

All-Region 6-7A team

Offensive Player of the Year: Emme Souter, South Forsyth

Co-Pitchers of the Year: Josie Crossman, South Forsyth; and Hannah Cole, Lambert

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Ansley Chiang, South Forsyth; and Nora Megenity, Milton

Coach of the Year: Leanne Brooks, South Forsyth

1st team All-Region

Audrey Hui, South Forsyth

Kennedy Ariail, South Forsyth

Courtney Sauer, Lambert 

Paige Carroll, West Forsyth

Emily Caron, Forsyth Central

Madi Heine, West Forsyth

Annalise Knop, Denmark

Karly Casey, South Forsyth

Allison Oneacre, Milton

2nd team All-Region

Emily Brown, West Forsyth

Meghan Lochhead, South Forsyth

Charlotte Brooks, South Forsyth

Hannah Cornetto, Lambert

Abby Williams, West Forsyth

Ava Metz, Forsyth Central

Katelyn Boyette, Lambert

Grace Welicky, Denmark 

Avery Callaway, Denmark

Ashley Fitts, Lambert 

Perseverance Award

Grace Harvey, West Forsyth

Emma Pirkle, Forsyth Central

Academic All-Region

(10-12th graders with 3.8-plus GPA)

Denmark: Avery Callaway, Jordan Williams, Avery Wentz, Riley Bord, Kennedy Pickett, Annalise Knop and Madeline Knop.

Forsyth Central: Avery Barden, Hailey Berman, Emily Caron, Caroline Heard, Taylor Jackson, Mackenzie Kimbarl, Ester Knight, Kylie McTier, Emma Pirkle, Mallory Smith and Anna Valentine.

Lambert: Courtney Sauer, Rebecca Cowart, Jane Fang, Elizabeth Harper, Amanda Shadoff, Grayson Moody, Katelyn Boyette, Avery Andrews, Morgan Owens and Hannah Cornetto.

Milton: Sara Burleson, Leia Cheatham, Alessandra Luciani, Nora Megenity, Allison Oneacre, Alison Scott, Heidi Cay Selby and Grace Siders. 

South Forsyth: Charlotte Brooks, Audrey Hui, Sarah Quian, Morgan Edwards, Ansley Chiang, Josie Crossman, Emily Hill, Ellie Balose and Meghan Lochhead. 

West Forsyth: Taylor Cooper, Ashlyn Stahl, Abby Williams, Katie Cooper, Paige Carroll, Paige Cooper and Emma Nash.