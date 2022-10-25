Softball: Coaches name 2022 All-Region 6-7A team

All-Region 6-7A team
Offensive Player of the Year: Emme Souter, South Forsyth
Co-Pitchers of the Year: Josie Crossman, South Forsyth; and Hannah Cole, Lambert
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Ansley Chiang, South Forsyth; and Nora Megenity, Milton
Coach of the Year: Leanne Brooks, South Forsyth
1st team All-Region
Audrey Hui, South Forsyth
Kennedy Ariail, South Forsyth
Courtney Sauer, Lambert
Paige Carroll, West Forsyth
Emily Caron, Forsyth Central
Madi Heine, West Forsyth
Annalise Knop, Denmark
Karly Casey, South Forsyth
Allison Oneacre, Milton
2nd team All-Region
Emily Brown, West Forsyth
Meghan Lochhead, South Forsyth
Charlotte Brooks, South Forsyth
Hannah Cornetto, Lambert
Abby Williams, West Forsyth
Ava Metz, Forsyth Central
Katelyn Boyette, Lambert
Grace Welicky, Denmark
Avery Callaway, Denmark
Ashley Fitts, Lambert
Perseverance Award
Grace Harvey, West Forsyth
Emma Pirkle, Forsyth Central
Academic All-Region
(10-12th graders with 3.8-plus GPA)
Denmark: Avery Callaway, Jordan Williams, Avery Wentz, Riley Bord, Kennedy Pickett, Annalise Knop and Madeline Knop.
Forsyth Central: Avery Barden, Hailey Berman, Emily Caron, Caroline Heard, Taylor Jackson, Mackenzie Kimbarl, Ester Knight, Kylie McTier, Emma Pirkle, Mallory Smith and Anna Valentine.
Lambert: Courtney Sauer, Rebecca Cowart, Jane Fang, Elizabeth Harper, Amanda Shadoff, Grayson Moody, Katelyn Boyette, Avery Andrews, Morgan Owens and Hannah Cornetto.
Milton: Sara Burleson, Leia Cheatham, Alessandra Luciani, Nora Megenity, Allison Oneacre, Alison Scott, Heidi Cay Selby and Grace Siders.
South Forsyth: Charlotte Brooks, Audrey Hui, Sarah Quian, Morgan Edwards, Ansley Chiang, Josie Crossman, Emily Hill, Ellie Balose and Meghan Lochhead.
West Forsyth: Taylor Cooper, Ashlyn Stahl, Abby Williams, Katie Cooper, Paige Carroll, Paige Cooper and Emma Nash.