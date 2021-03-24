Softball: Cumming native Padgett named Sun Conference POTW

Cumming native Miriam Padgett was named Sun Conference Player of the Week on Monday after going 8-for-11 with four RBIs over a four-game stretch last week.
Padgett, a redshirt sophomore at Ave Maria University in Florida, finished 5-for-5 in a doubleheader sweep of St. Thomas, adding three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Padgett also converted all four of her stolen-base attempts in the opener against St. Thomas.
Padgett, who graduated from Regina Caeli Academy in Roswell, has started all 20 games and leads the team in several categories, including batting average (.532), OPS (1.350), slugging percentage (.723), walks (11) and on-base percentage (.627). Padgett has been a terror on the basepaths, too, swiping 25 bases in 25 chances.
Ave Maria is 14-6 this season and 2-2 in Sun Conference play.