Softball Roundup: Lambert wins pair; Bulldogs, Wolverines emerge victorious; War Eagles split

Lambert softball moved above .500 with its biggest offensive explosion in nearly a month during an 11-4 victory over Chattahoochee Monday at home.

The Longhorns (7-6-1) needed the extra oomph after the Cougars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Lambert fought back to within 4-3 entering the fourth frame, and that's when the Longhorns managed to surge ahead with four runs.

Hannah Cole entered the circle at that point for Lambert and held the visitors at bay the rest of the way.

Her offense tacked on four runs in the sixth to help put away Chattahoochee.

The senior night win gave the Longhorns three victories in a row. The previous two were 4-0 shutout wins by Cole, including a triumph Saturday over East Forsyth.

During the weekend win, Cole racked up 14 strikeouts, while limiting the fifth-ranked Broncos (10-6) to three hits and one walk.

Offensively, Lambert scored once in the first and took control with three runs in the fourth against East Forsyth ace Cadence Alberty.

Forsyth Central escapes against Alpharetta

Abby Hoch and Forsyth Central wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seven to hold onto a 4-1 win over Alpharetta in non-region action Monday at home.

With two outs and the bases full of Raiders, Hoch coaxed a popout to escape with the complete-game victory.

The Bulldogs (9-8) never trailed after scoring all four of their runs in the second inning.

Ava Metz scored the opening run on a wild pitch, and Reagan Bump scampered home on an infield single by Keeley O'Hara. A sacrifice bunt by Avery Clemons allowed Emma Pirkle to score and a Taylor Jackson single brought home O'Hara to cap the outburst.

Alpharetta pushed across its lone tally in the third.

Wolverines bounce back

West Forsyth maintained its uncanny ability to rebound from a setback with a 10-5, non-region win versus Alpharetta Saturday at home.

The ninth-ranked Wolverines improved to 10-5 with the victory and kept themselves from suffering their first losing streak of the season.

A single tally in the first inning and a four-run third frame put the hosts in control, but Alpharetta rallied to tie the game entering the bottom of the fifth.

That's when the Wolverines showed their trademark resolve.

With runners at the corners, Emily Brown singled home Sara Coleman for the go-ahead run. Later in the frame, Brown scored on a passed ball.

Madi Heine recorded an RBI single to push the lead to 8-5. A fielder's choice off the bat of Ashlyn Stahl brought home the fourth run of the inning, and Katie Cooper scored on a passed ball to complete the offensive explosion.

Brown paced West Forsyth with three hits, while Rylee Ramirez added two hits and a walk.

Katherine Balkcom earned the win, tossing the final three innings for the Wolverines, who had fallen to South Forsyth in their most recent outing.

South Forsyth splits Saturday pair

Region 6-7A co-leader South Forsyth downed Archer and fell to Marist in a pair of tight non-region matchups Saturday at home.

In a 4-2 victory over the Tigers, War Eagles ace Josie Crossman tossed a no-hitter despite allowing a pair of runs in the top of the first.

After the rough start, South Forsyth's offense came through, plating three runs in the home half of the inning.

Madilyn Parmele led off the frame with a single, stole second base and moved to third on Emme Souter's single. After Souter stole second, Audrey Hui drove in her teammates with a game-tying single to center field.

Hui came all the way around to score on Meghan Lochhead's RBI double.

In the second, South Forsyth tacked on an insurance run.

Ryan Bennett walked, and Parmele followed with a single. Ansley Chiang drove home Bennett with a hit of her own for the 4-2 lead.

Crossman did the rest, working around five walks by striking out four Archer hitters.

Parmele and Souter led the War Eagles offense with two hits apiece. Bennett drew a pair of walks.

In a 9-6 loss to Marist, a six-run fourth inning by the visitors proved to be the difference. Outside of that, South Forsyth limited Marist to single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.

The hosts held leads of 1-0 and 3-1 before the outburst. South Forsyth, which entered the Coaches Box Georgia Class 7A rankings Monday at No. 7, pushed across three runs in the seventh but couldn't complete the comeback.