Softball Roundup: Lexie Durban sets home run records; local teams rack up wins

On Tuesday, the North Forsyth Raiders traveled to Jefferson and got revenge against Jackson County by blowing them out of the water, winning 10-0 and 7-1.



Pitcher Lexie Durban lasted five innings, allowing two hits, and struck out six.

North started the afternoon by scoring four runs in each of the first and fourth innings, which was led by Taylor Pipkins and Durban driving in the runs.

Logan Currie had an impressive day at the plate, leading the Raiders with three hits. Pipkins led the Raiders in RBIs with three.

In Game 2, it was tied at one run apiece. However, when the sixth inning rolled around the Raiders proceeded to score four runs to secure a victory over the Panthers.

Durban drove in two runs in the sixth inning on a go-ahead home run. Durban's blast set school records for most homers in a season (11) and career (21).

Alexis Monroe and Durban both had two hits. Durban, Mandi Perretti and Trinity Bearden drove in two runs each for the Raiders, which secured the No. 2 seed from Region 8-6A with the sweep.

North Forsyth will head Oct. 6 to Habersham Central.

Denmark locks up spot in region title series

The Denmark Danes softball team collected its third consecutive victory in a Region 6-7A matchup, winning 4-1 Tuesday at Milton.

Both teams went scoreless in the first inning, but in the second inning, Denmark tallied one run thanks to Kennedy Pickett hitting the ball to center field to bring Sara Harris in from second base.

In the fifth inning, Jordan Williams bounced an RBI single to the Milton right fielder to score Madeleine Knop. Then, Avery Callaway hit a high ball to the left side of the field to bring in Williams to grow the lead to 3-0.

The Eagles were able to respond back with a run of their own from Allison Scott.

Riley Bord scored the game's final run off a single by Ellery Campbell.

Annalise Knop lasted three innings, allowing zero runs and striking out three. Meanwhile, Pickett threw four innings in relief.

Callaway led the Danes at the plate, going 2-for-4.

Having locked up a spot in the region championship series, No. 2 seed Denmark (13-8, 7-2) will battle away against top-seeded South Forsyth in the regular-season finale Oct. 6. The Danes and War Eagles will then meet next week in the best-of-three series, with Game 1 set for 5 p.m. Oct. 11.

Lambert shuts out Central

The Lambert Longhorns recorded their third consecutive Region 6-7A win and handed Forsyth Central their eighth region loss with a 4-0 victory Tuesday at home.

Hannah Cole pitched a shutout for the Longhorns, striking out 14 and limiting the Bulldogs to two hits.

Central bounced back Wednesday with a thrilling 5-4 win in extra innings at Pickens. The Bulldogs broke a 4-all tie in the top of the ninth and escaped a two-on, no-out jam in the bottom half.

Lambert (15-7-1, 5-4) will face Milton on Oct. 6. Meanwhile, Central (12-12, 1-8) will head Oct. 6 to West Forsyth for both teams' region finale.

East Forsyth rolls over East Hall

East Forsyth produced a dominant 13-1 win over East Hall Tuesday for their ninth home victory.

Cadence Alberty hit a home run and earned the win in the circle. The sophomore joined Ava Cowart, Emma Smallwood, Emily Hutcheson and Avrie Nowalk as Broncos to collect multiple hits.

East Forsyth (17-9, 14-2) will look to complete the season sweep against Seckinger on Oct. 6.