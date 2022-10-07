Softball Roundup: Local teams pile up runs en route to big wins

After trailing 5-0 in the first inning against Habersham Central, North Forsyth put its game face on and prevented the hosts from scoring the rest of the way to capture a 15-5 victory on Thursday.

This marks North's third consecutive victory against Habersham Central to complete the season sweep in Region 8-6A play.

The locals turned the game around with a six-run second inning. The series of runs for North began with a single up the middle by Logan Currie that drove in Addison Peck. A ground ball by Taylor Pipkins later scored Olivia Swaim.

With the bases loaded, Alexis Monroe doubled, allowing Currie and Pipkins to score, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

Abby Castleberry collected two RBIs by driving in Lexie Durban and Monroe to take the lead.

Trinity Bearden took the win in the circle, giving five runs on six hits. Ella Rouse threw in relief.

Monroe led North (20-8, 14-3) in RBIs with three. Currie, Durban and Castleberry followed right behind her, collecting two RBIs each.

Monroe, Peck, Durban, Swaim, Currie and Bearden each managed to collect two hits to lead North offensively.

War Eagles blow out Danes

On Thursday, the South Forsyth War Eagles softball finished their dominant regular season by going undefeated in Region 6-7A with a win over the Denmark Danes, 11-1.

War Eagles started the afternoon by pouring on six runs. The sequence of runs began with the bases loaded. Kennedy Ariail’s RBI single scored Ansley Chiang, then Josie Crossman reached on an error that allowed Karly Casey to reach home plate.

Megan Lochhead drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Ariail. Then Sarah Quian walked, as well, to give Charlotte Brooks a run of her own.

Chiang was looking for her second hit of the inning, and she got that when she got the softball to travel to the grass and brought in two more runs from Crossman and Lochhead.

Ellie Balose got the win in the circle by lasting five innings, allowing five hits while striking out three.

On a positive note for Denmark (13-9, 7-3), Grace Welicky led the Danes in hits, going 2-for-3.

Audrey Hui and Lochhead led War Eagles (19-6, 10-0) in runs with two each. As for RBIs, Ariail got that on lock with three.

The two teams will meet again next week in a best-of-three series for the region title, beginning with Game 1 at 5 p.m. Tuesday at South Forsyth.

East Forsyth defeats Seckinger

The East Forsyth Broncos completed the Region 8-4A season sweep over Seckinger winning by a final score of 8-4 on Thursday in Gwinnett County.

Reagan Bennett produced her first home run, and Cadence Alberty sent one over the fence, as well. Emma Smallwood got the win in the circle and joined Ava Cowart and Shelby Conaway as Broncos with multi-hit games.

East Forsyth (18-9, 15-2) will battle against Cedar Shoals in the regular-season finale on Oct. 11.

Central collects 2nd region win

The West Forsyth Wolverines thought they had put the game away a home Region 6-7A win by building up an 11-4 lead through four innings.

However, the Forsyth Central Bulldogs came out in the fifth inning firing on all cylinders to produce 16 runs in the frame and six more in the sixth to defeat the Wolverines by a whopping 26-14 final score.

Forsyth Central evened the season series at 1-1 and improved to 2-8 in region play.

Both teams will play next in the region tournament Tuesday at Lambert. No. 4 seed West (11-10, 3-7) will battle against fifth-seeded Milton, starting at 5 p.m. No. 6 seed Central (13-12 overall) will face the third-seeded hosts at approximately 7 p.m.