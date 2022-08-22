Softball Roundup: Longhorns go unbeaten, Wolverines finish 2-1 in weekend tourney

Lambert and West Forsyth went a combined 3-1-1 in the GADA Classic hosted by the Longhorns this weekend.

Both local teams earned narrow wins over Northgate Friday evening, when Lambert held off a late rally for a 5-4 win and West Forsyth eased to an 8-3 victory.

The Longhorns followed that up Saturday with a 0-0 tie against Jackson, while their matchup with West Laurens didn't happen due to the weather. Meanwhile, the Wolverines got in both of their Saturday contests, bouncing back from a 16-6 defeat versus Jackson to land a 3-0 triumph over West Laurens.

Lambert scored four runs in the bottom of the first to take a commanding lead against Northgate. The Longhorns (3-2-1) tacked on another run in the fourth, but the Vikings made things interesting by scoring four times in the top of the sixth and final inning.

The next day, Lambert's Hannah Cole and Jackson's Katelyn Flanders produced an impressive pitchers duel. Both hurlers worked around automatic runners starting at second base in the sixth inning, with Flanders wiggling out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam.

Lindleigh Cole and Paige Carroll led West Forsyth in its win over Northgate. The former finished with three hits and two RBIs, while the latter tallied two hits and drove in four.

The Wolverines (6-2) scored runs in each of the first four innings en route to an 8-0 lead.

In Saturday's opener, West Forsyth and Jackson scored runs in each of their three turns at bat before the time limit kicked in. Unfortunately for the locals, the Red Devils scored eight runs in the top of the first to effectively put the game away.

Abby Williams recorded a two-run single and drove in three total runs for the Wolverines.

Paige Cooper hurled a six-inning shutout in the win over West Laurens, limiting the Raiders to four hits and two walks.

Offensively, Williams led the way, posting two hits and driving in two on a home run to left field.

North Forsyth drops pair at Collins Hill

Both halves of a doubleheader between North Forsyth and Collins Hill devolved into offensive shootouts Saturday in Gwinnett County.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, the Eagles did just enough to secure a sweep, winning the opener 12-9 and walking off with an 11-10 triumph in Game 2.

North Forsyth (2-4) led 7-3 entering the bottom of the fourth in Game 1 only to see the hosts put up an eight-spot. The Raiders got to within 11-9 in the top of the sixth, but the Eagles tacked on an insurance run in the home half to help see out the win.

Alexis Monroe paced North Forsyth with three runs driven in.

In Game 2, the Raiders scored in each of the first three innings to hold a slim 4-3 edge entering the home half of the third. The Eagles responded with five straight runs to go up 8-4.

A six-run top of the sixth put North Forsyth, which totaled 11 hits in both games, back in the driver's seat at 10-8. However, Collins Hill scored single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to earn the comeback win in extras.

Monroe and Trinity Bearden each finished 3-for-4 with an RBI in the walk-off defeat. Monroe also walked and scored a run.

South Forsyth falls to Creekview

South Forsyth fell behind early and couldn't find a way back into the game during a 9-1 loss to Creekview Saturday at Cherokee.

The Grizzlies, which had opened the day with a 6-3 loss to the hosts, put up multiple runs in three separate innings. Creekview plated three runs in the first, tacked on two in the third and pulled away with four in the fourth.

In total, South Forsyth (5-4) managed just four hits — two off the bat of Karly Casey. The War Eagles' lone run came in the fourth, when Ansley Chiang, who singled earlier in the frame, scampered home on an error.

A scheduled matchup between South Forsyth and Cherokee was called off early due to the weather.