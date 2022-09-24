Softball Roundup: Raiders' Trinity Bearden tosses perfect game; Horns, War Eagles victorious

Pitcher Trinity Bearden pitched four perfect innings, striking out five, to help North Forsyth land a 12-0, Region 8-6A victory over winless Gainesville Thursday on the road.

The Raiders started the afternoon by scoring four runs in the first inning. Bearden, Taylor Pipkins and Abby Castleberry contributed by bringing in runs.

Bearden, Lexie Durban and Alexis Monroe paced the team in RBIs with two each.

Durban, Logan Currie and Addison Peck led the Raiders offensively by collecting two hits apiece.

North Forsyth (14-7, 8-3) will host a region doubleheader Sept. 27 against Lanier.

Longhorns down Danes

The Lambert Longhorns scored on errors in each of the first two innings to slip past the Denmark Danes, 2-0 on Thursday in Alpharetta.

Longhorns pitcher Hannah Cole lasted seven innings and struck out 12 Danes in the complete-game victory.

A single by pitcher Annalise Knop wasn’t enough to end the shutout in the seventh inning.

Knop led the Danes with hits going 1-for-2. Meanwhile, Hannah Cornetto went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Longhorns offense.

War Eagles defeat Bulldogs

Two runs in the fifth inning weren’t enough by Forsyth Central to make a comeback against South Forsyth in a 4-2 result Thursday.

The host War Eagles, who remain undefeated atop the Region 6-7A standings, managed to score single runs in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings in the victory.

After taking some time off for fall break, Forsyth Central (10-11, 1-7) and South Forsyth (16-5, 8-0) are scheduled to play non-region contests Oct. 1 before returning to region play the following week.

Wolverines' rough stretch continues

On Thursday, West Forsyth lost its third consecutive Region 6-7A game. This time, it was at home against Milton, 9-6.

The Wolverines (11-8, 3-5) will look to get back on track Oct. 1, when they will face Dodge County and Grayson in Loganville.