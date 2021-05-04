Swim and Dive: 2020-21 ALL-COUNTY SWIM & DIVE TEAMS

Boys Swimmer of the Year

Jack Aikins, West Forsyth

State champion in 50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay and 400 relay. Four-time All-American who holds eight school records and qualified for the Olympic Trials in four events.

Boys Coach of the Year

Michele Heindl, West Forsyth

Led West Forsyth’s boys to Forsyth County championship and fourth-place finish at Class 7A state meet.

Boys All-County Team

Owen Brubaker – North Forsyth

Anchored ninth-place 200 free relay team (1:29.07) at state meet.

Ryan Case – Denmark

Finished ninth in 100 free (48.00) and 10th in 50 free (21.67) at state meet.

Logan Cornelison – North Forsyth

Finished fifth in 50 free (21.41) and sixth in 200 free (1:41.75) at state meet. County champion in 200 free.

TJ Flores – Denmark

Finished 13th in 200 free (1:57.34) and was part of eighth-place 200 medley relay team (1:37.70) at state meet.

Griffin Egolf – West Forsyth

Finished third in 200 IM (1:51.95) at state meet. County champion in 200 IM.

Conor Hubbard – West Forsyth

Finished fifth in 100 fly (50.38) at state meet. County champion in 100 fly.

Owen Holland – West Forsyth

Finished fourth in 50 free (21.39) and fifth in 100 free (46.49) at state meet. County champion in 500 free (4:48.28).

Ford Johnson – Lambert

Finished seventh in 100 breast (58.97) at state meet.

Matthew Malone – South Forsyth

Finished third in 100 fly (52.32) at county meet and 13th in 100 fly (52.07) at state meet.

Paddy Morris – Lambert

Finished second in 100 back (49.18) and fifth in 200 IM (1:52.23) at state meet. County champion in 100 back.

Quinn Murtha – West Forsyth

Finished first in 1-meter diving (509.35) at state meet. County diving champion.

Brett Sasser – West Forsyth

Finished third in 50 free (21.22) and seventh in 100 free (46.83) at state meet. County champion in 100 breast (59.05).

CJ Woodruff – Denmark

Finished 10th in 100 breast (59.26) at state meet.