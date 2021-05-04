Swim and Dive: 2020-21 ALL-COUNTY SWIM & DIVE TEAMS

Boys Swimmer of the Year
Jack Aikins, West Forsyth
State champion in 50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay and 400 relay. Four-time All-American who holds eight school records and qualified for the Olympic Trials in four events.
Boys Coach of the Year
Michele Heindl, West Forsyth
Led West Forsyth’s boys to Forsyth County championship and fourth-place finish at Class 7A state meet.
Boys All-County Team
Owen Brubaker – North Forsyth
Anchored ninth-place 200 free relay team (1:29.07) at state meet.
Ryan Case – Denmark
Finished ninth in 100 free (48.00) and 10th in 50 free (21.67) at state meet.
Logan Cornelison – North Forsyth
Finished fifth in 50 free (21.41) and sixth in 200 free (1:41.75) at state meet. County champion in 200 free.
TJ Flores – Denmark
Finished 13th in 200 free (1:57.34) and was part of eighth-place 200 medley relay team (1:37.70) at state meet.
Griffin Egolf – West Forsyth
Finished third in 200 IM (1:51.95) at state meet. County champion in 200 IM.
Conor Hubbard – West Forsyth
Finished fifth in 100 fly (50.38) at state meet. County champion in 100 fly.
Owen Holland – West Forsyth
Finished fourth in 50 free (21.39) and fifth in 100 free (46.49) at state meet. County champion in 500 free (4:48.28).
Ford Johnson – Lambert
Finished seventh in 100 breast (58.97) at state meet.
Matthew Malone – South Forsyth
Finished third in 100 fly (52.32) at county meet and 13th in 100 fly (52.07) at state meet.
Paddy Morris – Lambert
Finished second in 100 back (49.18) and fifth in 200 IM (1:52.23) at state meet. County champion in 100 back.
Quinn Murtha – West Forsyth
Finished first in 1-meter diving (509.35) at state meet. County diving champion.
Brett Sasser – West Forsyth
Finished third in 50 free (21.22) and seventh in 100 free (46.83) at state meet. County champion in 100 breast (59.05).
CJ Woodruff – Denmark
Finished 10th in 100 breast (59.26) at state meet.
Girls Swimmer of the Year
Ella Jones, Lambert
State champion in 100 fly, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Also finished second in 200 free, leading Lambert to a Forsyth County championship and Class 7A state title.
Girls Coach of the Year
Kerry Langley, Lambert
Guided Longhorns to Forsyth County Championship and program’s fifth state championship.
Girls All-County Team
Sarah Blackstone – Lambert
Finished fifth in 50 free (23.93) and was part of first-place 200 medley relay team (1:46.17) and first-place 400 free relay team (3:31.31) at state meet.
Anna Cesario – North Forsyth
Finished 16th in 500 free (5:20) at state meet. Was part of 200 free relay team (1:42.02) that broke school record and finished 10th at state meet. Also broke school record in 500 free.
Michelle Cummo – West Forsyth
State champion in 1-meter diving (549.65).
Grace Drawdy – South Forsyth
Finished 10th in 500 free (5:12.23) at state meet.
Kate Eaton – Forsyth Central
Finished 10th in 100 free (54.14) and 15th in the 50 free (25.01) at state meet.
Jordan Edwards – South Forsyth
Finished fourth in 200 IM (2:07.01) and fifth in 100 breast (1:06.48) at state meet.
Natalie Gilson – Denmark
Finished ninth in 200 IM (24.51) and 13th in 100 free (54.71) at state meet.
Abigail Hutcheson – North Forsyth
Finished 10th in 50 free (24.58) and 11th in 100 back (59.64) at state meet. Also anchored 10th-place 200 free relay (1:42.02) and 400 free relay (3:43.34) teams and set a school record in the 100 back.
Sara Maschmeier – Lambert
Finished ninth in 100 back (59.52) and was part of first-place 200 medley relay team (1:46.17) at state meet.
June Phang – West Forsyth
Finished fourth in 100 breast (1:04.54) at state meet.
Charlotte Tully – South Forsyth
Finished 12th in 100 back (59.97), 16th in 200 free (1:57.23) and was part of seventh -place 400 free relay team (3:38.77) at state meet.
Gianna Varrone – West Forsyth
Finished fifth in 100 breast (1:06.48) at state meet.
Mia Wallace – Lambert
Finished 11th in 100 free (54.57) and was part of first-place 400 free relay team (3:31.31) at state meet.
Rachel Warta – Denmark
Finished 11th in 500 free (5:14.70) and 13th in 200 free (1:56.72) at state meet.
Kara West – Lambert
Finished second in 50 free (23.51), second in 100 free (51.13) and was part of first-place 400 free relay team (3:31.31) at state meet.
Ally Zaleski – Lambert
Finished 12th in 200 IM (2:10.84), 13th in 100 breast (1:07.38) and was part of first-place 200 medley relay team (1:46.17) at state meet.