Tennis Preview: Lambert, West Forsyth set for state finals showdown

Although on this go-around, Wolverines head coach Neil Womack has skyrocketing confidence that it won't be a similar outcome in the program's first-ever appearance in the state finals.



“There’s no doubt Lambert is a solid team all around, but my doubles have a good shot at holding their own," Womack said. "One thing my team has shown is that they can step up and win it for us. I’m confident that my team can play really well.”

West Forsyth's Nic Wild competes against Lambert during the Region 6-7A championship March 30 at Fowler Park. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan) What Womack told his team is not to let the region championship affect their style of play and to have amnesia about what happened.

“If we play our game, we can hold our own and change the [outcome],” Womack said.

Nonetheless, Longhorns head coach Eric Hampton feels that in each round he has seen his team get stronger, more confident and better from round to round.

“A lot of that has to do with blowing past the competition," Hampton said. "We want to continue the momentum we had on Thursday (in a semifinal win over South Forsyth) over to Saturday.”

Aidan Atwood — the reigning FCN boys tennis player of the year and a University of Georgia commit — virtually guarantees the Longhorns a point in every match, and Hampton doesn't expect him to slow down anytime soon.

“They say it's always hard to beat a team three times in a season, but I’m sure they will be motivated to take us down," Hampton said about seeking another win against West Forsyth. "If we play how we did Thursday, I know we’ll be just fine.”

For Womack, he is constantly amazed by the Wolverines’ determination to improve.

“You can expect the Wolverines to come out with a lot of energy, confidence, enthusiasm and ready to give Lambert all that we got," Womack said. "My team is excited and ready to soak in every moment. We’re going to have a blast out there.”

In order to be successful in the state finals, Hampton will stress the importance of hydration due to the hot weather, as well as the fact that if the Longhorns give their best effort, play aggressively and take control of the court, the team will be successful.

The championship match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. May 13 at Rome Tennis Center.