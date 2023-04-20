Tennis Roundup: Longhorns, Wolverines, War Eagles sweep 1st-round matches

Lambert's top two singles players were nearly flawless, with Aidan Atwood (6-0, 6-0) and Srihan Jairam (6-1, 6-0) winning easily. No. 1 doubles duo Rithvik Suram and Bahuliya Manyapu produced a 6-0, 6-3 win that added to the strong performance from the Longhorns.

Similarly, the second-seeded Lambert girls compiled a 3-0 triumph over No. 3 seed Wheeler.

Freshman star Manavi Bedi didn't drop a game in a perfect Line 1 singles performance. Angie Golban cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 triumph at No. 2 singles.

In doubles play, Lambert's Line 1 partnership of Mara Opre and Manasi Bedi earned a 6-1, 6-0 win.

North Gwinnett will be the Sweet 16 opponent for both Lambert teams. The Longhorns will hit the road for the girls matchup and remain at home for the boys meeting.

West Forsyth breezes into Sweet 16

The Region 6-7A champion West Forsyth girls marched into the Sweet 16 despite again being down their top weapon.

Without Lilly Lancaster, who also missed the region tournament, the Wolverines still managed to dispatch No. 4 seed North Cobb, 3-0, in the Class 7A opening-round match.

Elle Sceney lost just one game in a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win on Line 2 singles. West Forsyth also won both doubles lines behind the No. 1 tandem of Lily Connelly and Mabry Bowron (6-3, 6-2) and the Line 2 pairing of Mia Laidman and Isla Sceney.

On the boys side, the second-seeded Wolverines also picked up a 3-0 victory, downing No. 3 seed Cherokee in their playoff opener.

Like the West Forsyth girls, the boys rode a pair of doubles wins. Jace Balter and Aaron Ewers triumphed on Line 1, while Horacio Rodriguez and Bryce Lepine emerged victorious at No. 2 doubles.

Hilton Stinson's win on Line 3 singles helped the Wolverines close out the sweep.

In the second round, both West Forsyth teams will face Norcross. The boys will travel to face the top-seeded Blue Devils, while the girls will host a Norcross team that finished runner-up in Region 7-7A.

South Forsyth pulls off road upsets

The South Forsyth boys didn't just knock off defending state champion Walton in the first round of the Class 7A state tournament Tuesday in Cobb County, the War Eagles did so with very little resistance.

A 3-0 triumph for fourth-seeded South Forsyth came from singles wins by Kedar Desai (6-0, 6-2) on Line 1 and Pravar Mudumba (6-3, 6-1) on Line 3. No. 1 doubles team William Bayer and Shaurya Bajaj garnered a 6-4, 6-2 win to help seal the upset.

After defeating the Region 5-7A winner, the War Eagles will take aim at No. 3 seed Peachtree Ridge.

Meanwhile, singles play carried the South Forsyth girls into the second round.

Facing No. 2 seed Kennesaw Mountain on the road, the third-seeded War Eagles dropped three total games across the singles lines to reach the Sweet 16.

Shelly Zinchenko (6-0, 6-0), Lauren Chutka (6-1, 6-1) and Prathishta Girish (6-0, 6-1) produced the convincing wins for South Forsyth, which is heading to Region 8-7A champion Mill Creek next.

Raiders fall in opening round

After finishing fourth in the Region 8-6A tournament, North Forsyth's boys tennis team received the worst possible draw to open the Class 6A state playoffs.

Hitting the road in the first round, the Raiders were forced to head to Johns Creek — the four-time defending 6A state champions.

Facing long odds, North Forsyth bowed out with a 3-0 defeat to the Region 7-6A winners.