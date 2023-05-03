Tennis Roundup: South Forsyth teams, Lambert boys, West girls reach Final 4

The South Forsyth boys and girls tennis teams each landed their third road win of the Class 7A state playoffs Wednesday in Cobb County.
While the War Eagles breezed past Marietta, 3-0, in the girls quarterfinals, South Forsyth's boys edged out Harrison by a 3-2 margin.
Kedar Desai eased to a 6-2, 6-3 victory on Line 1 singles. William Bayer and Shaurya Bajaj didn't drop a single game on Line 2 doubles.
Line 3 singles decided the thrilling Elite Eight encounter, with Pravar Mudumba capturing a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 triumph.
In the girls rout, Shelly Zinchenko (Line 1 singles), Lauren Chutka (Line 2 singles), and the duo of Ashlyn Sherrill and Geethika Janaki (Line 2 doubles) all earned 6-1, 6-1 victories.
With the results, the third-seeded South Forsyth girls will travel to No. 1 seed North Gwinnett. Meanwhile, the War Eagles' fourth-seeded boys side will make the short trip to Region 6-7A winner Lambert.
Lambert boys, West Forsyth girls sweep Brookwood
The West Forsyth girls and Lambert boys managed to sweep fellow No. 1 seed Brookwood in the Class 7A state quarterfinals Monday in Gwinnett County.
In the Wolverines-Broncos matchup, the locals barely broke a sweat in their 3-0 win. As for the boys contest, Lambert landed a similarly brisk sweep
Brooklyn Hoffman (6-0, 6-2) and Elle Sceney (6-2, 6-1) cakewalked by their Line 1 and Line 2 singles opponents, respectively.
Isla Sceney and Mia Laidman earned a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles.
West Forsyth continued its unbeaten campaign and will host Walton in the Final Four.
Five-star Georgia commit Aidan Atwood dropped just a single game in each Line 1 singles set. At No. 2 singles, Srihan Jairam garnered a 6-2, 6-3 triumph.
To round out the comprehensive win, Alex Dua and Suren Vakalapudi picked up a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Next up for Lambert is a semifinal home game against Region 6-7A rival South Forsyth.