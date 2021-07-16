By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Track and field: 2021 ALL-COUNTY TRACK AND FIELD TEAMS
Tyler Norr

Boys Runner of the Year

Chris Nelson, South Forsyth 

Nelson won the 200m state title with a time of 21.42 and was part of the 4x100 South team that finished in seventh place

Girls Runner of the Year 

Grace Mangan, West Forsyth 

Mangan finished eighth in the 100m sprint in the state championships, with a time of 12.49.

Boys Athlete of the Year 

Isaac Osifo, West Forsyth

Penn State signee won the state championship for high jump with a height of 6 feet, 10 inches. 

Girls Athlete of the Year 

Riley Jones, South Forsyth

South Forsyth junior won the pole vaulting state championship with a height of 12 feet. 

Boys First Team

100m: Bryce Allen, Jr. West Forsyth 

Allen finished the state preliminary round in 10th place, with a time of 10.89. 

200m: Josh Nelson, So. South Forsyth 

Nelson finished just four-tenths of a second behind his brother (21.82) for fifth place in the state championship. 

400m: Brandon Nyandoro, Jr. West Forsyth 

Nyandoro finished the state championship in sixth place, with a time of 48.89. 

800m: Karthik Kochuparambil, Sr. Denmark 

Kochuparambil finished the state championship in third place, with a time of 1:56.07. 

1600m: Cooper Bocko, Sr. Lambert 

Bocko finished the state championship in fourth place, but his season personal record was 4:18.84. 

3200m: Ethan Ashley, Jr. Denmark 

Ashley finished the state championship in third place, with a time of 9:10.06. 

110m hurdles: Connor Reidy, Jr. West Forsyth 

Reidy finished the state preliminary round in 12th place, with a time of 15.80. 

300m hurdles: Trent Fields, Sr. Forsyth Central 

Fields finished the state preliminary round in 10th place, with a time of 41.07. 

Discuss: Grant Lively, Jr. North Forsyth

Lively finished the state finals in 10th place with a distance of 142 feet, 2 inches. 

Shot Put: Turner Bell, So. West Forsyth 

Bell finished the state finals in 11th place with a distance of 49 feet, 3 inches. 

High Jump: Rainey Morris, Jr. Lambert 

Morris finished the state finals in 13th place with a height of 5 feet, 10 inches. 

Triple Jump: Josh Nelson, So. South Forsyth 

Nelson finished the state finals in 12th place with a distance of 43 feet, 10.5 inches. 

Long Jump: Patrick Keenan, Jr. Lambert 

Keenan finished the state finals in 6th place with a distance of 21 feet, 10 inches. 

Pole Vault: Tyler Norr, Sr. West Forsyth

Norr won the state championship with a height of 15 feet. 

Boys Second Team 

100m: Patrick Haertel, Jr. Forsyth Central 

Haertel finished the sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 11.00. 

200m: TJ Jennings, Sr. West Forsyth 

Jennings finished the sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 22.27. 

400m: Carlos Caballero, Sr. Lambert 

Caballero finished the state preliminary round in 12th place, with a time of 49.62. 

800m: Hayden Hare, Sr. Denmark 

Hare finished the sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 2:00.43. 

1600m: Nate Verska, Jr. South Forsyth 

Verska finished the state championship in 15th place, with a time of 4:31.83. 

3200m: Alex Arrammbide, So. North Forsyth 

Arrammbide finished the state championship in ninth place, with a time of 9:17.89. Won region championships in 3200m and 1600m. 

110m hurdles: Brendan Neubert, Sr. South Forsyth 

Neubert finished the sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 16.06. 

300m hurdles: Will Andrews, Jr. Forsyth Central 

Andrew finished the state preliminary round in 16th place, but had a season personal record of 40.30.

Discuss: Andrew Vernon, Jr. Lambert 

Vernon finished the state finals in 13th place with a distance of 133 feet, 10 inches. 

Shot Put: Julian Bolanos, Sr. South Forsyth 

Bolanos finished sectionals in 12th place with a distance of 41 feet, 2.25 inches. 

High Jump: Drew Schneider, Sr. South Forsyth 

Schneider finished sectionals in ninth place with a height of 6 feet. 

Triple Jump: Nishad Sankar, So. West Forsyth

Sankar finished the state finals in 14th place with a distance of 41 feet, 10.25 inches. 

Long Jump: Ryan Easley, So. Denmark 

Easley finished sectionals in ninth place with a distance of 20 feet, 3.75 inches. 

Pole Vault: Tate Hunter, Jr. West Forsyth 

Hunter finished the state finals in 14th place with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches. 

Girls First Team 

100m: Olivia Shumbres, Jr. Lambert 

Shumbres finished the sectional tournament in 13th place, with a time of 12.65. 

200m: Lydia Robinson, Fr. North Forsyth 

Robinson finished the state sectional tournament in 12th place, with a time of 26.06. 

400m: Kieryn Jeter, Fr. Forsyth Central 

Jeter finished the state championship in fifth place, but her season personal best was 57.02. 

800m: Jessica Perriello, Jr. Denmark 

Perriello finished the state championship in sixth place, but her season personal best was 2:20.12. 

1600m: Bella Courtney, So. North Forsyth 

Courtney finished the state championship in 12th place, with a time of 5:18.75. 

3200m: Carmel Yonas, So. South Forsyth 

Yonas finished the state championship in sixth place, with a time of 11:08.19. 

100m hurdles: Makaya Fofana, Jr. West Forsyth 

Fofana finished the state sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 16.07. 

300m hurdles: Salima Jabbie, Fr. Lambert 

Jabbie finished the state championship in fifth place, but her season personal best was 46.36. 

Discuss: Morgan Gore, Sr. Lambert 

Gore finished the state finals in third place with a distance of 117 feet, 8 inches. 

Shot Put: Lexie Durban, Fr. North Forsyth

Durban finished the state finals in fourth place with a distance of 38 feet, 6 inches. 

High Jump: Ayeshia Kapadia, Sr. Lambert 

Kapadia finished the state finals in sixth place with a height of 5 feet. 

Triple Jump: Josie Crossman, Fr. South Forsyth 

Crossman finished the state finals in 15th place with a distance of 34 feet, 3.5 inches. 

Long Jump: Sarah Pipping, Jr. Forsyth Central

Pipping finished the state finals in 10th place with a distance of 16 feet, 8 inches. 

Pole Vault: Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, So. West Forsyth 

Lopez-Ramirez finished the state finals in third place with a height of 11 feet.

Girls Second Team 

100m: Maranda Hicks, So. Denmark 

Hicks finished the sectional tournament in 15th place, with a time of 14.30. 

200m: Sophie LaHood, Sr. Lambert 

LaHood finished the state sectional tournament in 14th place, with a time of 26.51. 

400m: Rachel Murray, Sr. West Forsyth 

Murray finished the sectional tournament in 11th place, with a time of 1:01.94. 

800m: Mishelle Orrego, Sr. Lambert 

Orrego finished the state preliminary round in 12th place, with a time of 2:24.67. 

1600m: Isabel Yonas, Fr. South Forsyth 

Yonas finished the state championship in 13th place, with a time of 5:19.65. 

3200m: Morgan Grace Sheffield, Fr. Denmark 

Sheffield finished the region tournament in fifth place, with a time of 11:46.43. 

100m hurdles: Riley Jones, Jr. South Forsyth 

Jones finished the state sectional tournament in 11th place, with a time of 16.43. 

300m hurdles: Aminah Jabbie, Fr. Lambert 

Jabbie finished the state preliminary round in ninth place, with a time of 47.30. 

Discuss: Talia Assin, Jr. Denmark 

Assin finished the state finals in 15th place with a distance of 92 feet, 6 inches. 

Shot Put: Caroline Wheeler, Sr. South Forsyth 

Wheeler finished sectionals in 12th place with a distance of 32 feet, 7.75 inches. 

High Jump: Bella Zorzoli, So. West Forsyth 

Zorzoli finished the state finals in seventh place with a height of 5 feet. 

Triple Jump: Makaya Fofana, Jr. West Forsyth 

Fofana finished sectionals in 11th place with a distance of 33 feet, 0.5 inches. 

Long Jump: Zoey Johnson, Sr. Forsyth Central 

Johnson finished sectionals in ninth place with a distance of 16 feet, 3.75 inches. 

Pole Vault: Lydia Kimsey, So. Forsyth Central 

Kimsey finished the state finals in 13th place with a height of 9 feet, 6 inches. 