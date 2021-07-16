Track and field: 2021 ALL-COUNTY TRACK AND FIELD TEAMS

Boys First Team



100m: Bryce Allen, Jr. West Forsyth

Allen finished the state preliminary round in 10th place, with a time of 10.89.

200m: Josh Nelson, So. South Forsyth

Nelson finished just four-tenths of a second behind his brother (21.82) for fifth place in the state championship.

400m: Brandon Nyandoro, Jr. West Forsyth

Nyandoro finished the state championship in sixth place, with a time of 48.89.

800m: Karthik Kochuparambil, Sr. Denmark

Kochuparambil finished the state championship in third place, with a time of 1:56.07.

1600m: Cooper Bocko, Sr. Lambert

Bocko finished the state championship in fourth place, but his season personal record was 4:18.84.

3200m: Ethan Ashley, Jr. Denmark

Ashley finished the state championship in third place, with a time of 9:10.06.

110m hurdles: Connor Reidy, Jr. West Forsyth

Reidy finished the state preliminary round in 12th place, with a time of 15.80.

300m hurdles: Trent Fields, Sr. Forsyth Central

Fields finished the state preliminary round in 10th place, with a time of 41.07.

Discuss: Grant Lively, Jr. North Forsyth

Lively finished the state finals in 10th place with a distance of 142 feet, 2 inches.

Shot Put: Turner Bell, So. West Forsyth

Bell finished the state finals in 11th place with a distance of 49 feet, 3 inches.

High Jump: Rainey Morris, Jr. Lambert

Morris finished the state finals in 13th place with a height of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Triple Jump: Josh Nelson, So. South Forsyth

Nelson finished the state finals in 12th place with a distance of 43 feet, 10.5 inches.

Long Jump: Patrick Keenan, Jr. Lambert

Keenan finished the state finals in 6th place with a distance of 21 feet, 10 inches.

Pole Vault: Tyler Norr, Sr. West Forsyth

Norr won the state championship with a height of 15 feet.

Boys Second Team

100m: Patrick Haertel, Jr. Forsyth Central

Haertel finished the sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 11.00.

200m: TJ Jennings, Sr. West Forsyth

Jennings finished the sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 22.27.

400m: Carlos Caballero, Sr. Lambert

Caballero finished the state preliminary round in 12th place, with a time of 49.62.

800m: Hayden Hare, Sr. Denmark

Hare finished the sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 2:00.43.

1600m: Nate Verska, Jr. South Forsyth

Verska finished the state championship in 15th place, with a time of 4:31.83.

3200m: Alex Arrammbide, So. North Forsyth

Arrammbide finished the state championship in ninth place, with a time of 9:17.89. Won region championships in 3200m and 1600m.

110m hurdles: Brendan Neubert, Sr. South Forsyth

Neubert finished the sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 16.06.

300m hurdles: Will Andrews, Jr. Forsyth Central

Andrew finished the state preliminary round in 16th place, but had a season personal record of 40.30.

Discuss: Andrew Vernon, Jr. Lambert

Vernon finished the state finals in 13th place with a distance of 133 feet, 10 inches.

Shot Put: Julian Bolanos, Sr. South Forsyth

Bolanos finished sectionals in 12th place with a distance of 41 feet, 2.25 inches.

High Jump: Drew Schneider, Sr. South Forsyth

Schneider finished sectionals in ninth place with a height of 6 feet.

Triple Jump: Nishad Sankar, So. West Forsyth

Sankar finished the state finals in 14th place with a distance of 41 feet, 10.25 inches.

Long Jump: Ryan Easley, So. Denmark

Easley finished sectionals in ninth place with a distance of 20 feet, 3.75 inches.

Pole Vault: Tate Hunter, Jr. West Forsyth

Hunter finished the state finals in 14th place with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches.

Girls First Team

100m: Olivia Shumbres, Jr. Lambert

Shumbres finished the sectional tournament in 13th place, with a time of 12.65.

200m: Lydia Robinson, Fr. North Forsyth

Robinson finished the state sectional tournament in 12th place, with a time of 26.06.

400m: Kieryn Jeter, Fr. Forsyth Central

Jeter finished the state championship in fifth place, but her season personal best was 57.02.

800m: Jessica Perriello, Jr. Denmark

Perriello finished the state championship in sixth place, but her season personal best was 2:20.12.

1600m: Bella Courtney, So. North Forsyth

Courtney finished the state championship in 12th place, with a time of 5:18.75.

3200m: Carmel Yonas, So. South Forsyth

Yonas finished the state championship in sixth place, with a time of 11:08.19.

100m hurdles: Makaya Fofana, Jr. West Forsyth

Fofana finished the state sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 16.07.

300m hurdles: Salima Jabbie, Fr. Lambert

Jabbie finished the state championship in fifth place, but her season personal best was 46.36.

Discuss: Morgan Gore, Sr. Lambert

Gore finished the state finals in third place with a distance of 117 feet, 8 inches.

Shot Put: Lexie Durban, Fr. North Forsyth

Durban finished the state finals in fourth place with a distance of 38 feet, 6 inches.

High Jump: Ayeshia Kapadia, Sr. Lambert

Kapadia finished the state finals in sixth place with a height of 5 feet.

Triple Jump: Josie Crossman, Fr. South Forsyth

Crossman finished the state finals in 15th place with a distance of 34 feet, 3.5 inches.

Long Jump: Sarah Pipping, Jr. Forsyth Central

Pipping finished the state finals in 10th place with a distance of 16 feet, 8 inches.

Pole Vault: Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, So. West Forsyth

Lopez-Ramirez finished the state finals in third place with a height of 11 feet.

Girls Second Team

100m: Maranda Hicks, So. Denmark

Hicks finished the sectional tournament in 15th place, with a time of 14.30.

200m: Sophie LaHood, Sr. Lambert

LaHood finished the state sectional tournament in 14th place, with a time of 26.51.

400m: Rachel Murray, Sr. West Forsyth

Murray finished the sectional tournament in 11th place, with a time of 1:01.94.

800m: Mishelle Orrego, Sr. Lambert

Orrego finished the state preliminary round in 12th place, with a time of 2:24.67.

1600m: Isabel Yonas, Fr. South Forsyth

Yonas finished the state championship in 13th place, with a time of 5:19.65.

3200m: Morgan Grace Sheffield, Fr. Denmark

Sheffield finished the region tournament in fifth place, with a time of 11:46.43.

100m hurdles: Riley Jones, Jr. South Forsyth

Jones finished the state sectional tournament in 11th place, with a time of 16.43.

300m hurdles: Aminah Jabbie, Fr. Lambert

Jabbie finished the state preliminary round in ninth place, with a time of 47.30.

Discuss: Talia Assin, Jr. Denmark

Assin finished the state finals in 15th place with a distance of 92 feet, 6 inches.

Shot Put: Caroline Wheeler, Sr. South Forsyth

Wheeler finished sectionals in 12th place with a distance of 32 feet, 7.75 inches.

High Jump: Bella Zorzoli, So. West Forsyth

Zorzoli finished the state finals in seventh place with a height of 5 feet.

Triple Jump: Makaya Fofana, Jr. West Forsyth

Fofana finished sectionals in 11th place with a distance of 33 feet, 0.5 inches.

Long Jump: Zoey Johnson, Sr. Forsyth Central

Johnson finished sectionals in ninth place with a distance of 16 feet, 3.75 inches.

Pole Vault: Lydia Kimsey, So. Forsyth Central

Kimsey finished the state finals in 13th place with a height of 9 feet, 6 inches.