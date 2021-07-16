Track and field: 2021 ALL-COUNTY TRACK AND FIELD TEAMS

Boys Runner of the Year
Chris Nelson, South Forsyth
Nelson won the 200m state title with a time of 21.42 and was part of the 4x100 South team that finished in seventh place
Girls Runner of the Year
Grace Mangan, West Forsyth
Mangan finished eighth in the 100m sprint in the state championships, with a time of 12.49.
Boys Athlete of the Year
Isaac Osifo, West Forsyth
Penn State signee won the state championship for high jump with a height of 6 feet, 10 inches.
Girls Athlete of the Year
Riley Jones, South Forsyth
South Forsyth junior won the pole vaulting state championship with a height of 12 feet.
Boys First Team
100m: Bryce Allen, Jr. West Forsyth
Allen finished the state preliminary round in 10th place, with a time of 10.89.
200m: Josh Nelson, So. South Forsyth
Nelson finished just four-tenths of a second behind his brother (21.82) for fifth place in the state championship.
400m: Brandon Nyandoro, Jr. West Forsyth
Nyandoro finished the state championship in sixth place, with a time of 48.89.
800m: Karthik Kochuparambil, Sr. Denmark
Kochuparambil finished the state championship in third place, with a time of 1:56.07.
1600m: Cooper Bocko, Sr. Lambert
Bocko finished the state championship in fourth place, but his season personal record was 4:18.84.
3200m: Ethan Ashley, Jr. Denmark
Ashley finished the state championship in third place, with a time of 9:10.06.
110m hurdles: Connor Reidy, Jr. West Forsyth
Reidy finished the state preliminary round in 12th place, with a time of 15.80.
300m hurdles: Trent Fields, Sr. Forsyth Central
Fields finished the state preliminary round in 10th place, with a time of 41.07.
Discuss: Grant Lively, Jr. North Forsyth
Lively finished the state finals in 10th place with a distance of 142 feet, 2 inches.
Shot Put: Turner Bell, So. West Forsyth
Bell finished the state finals in 11th place with a distance of 49 feet, 3 inches.
High Jump: Rainey Morris, Jr. Lambert
Morris finished the state finals in 13th place with a height of 5 feet, 10 inches.
Triple Jump: Josh Nelson, So. South Forsyth
Nelson finished the state finals in 12th place with a distance of 43 feet, 10.5 inches.
Long Jump: Patrick Keenan, Jr. Lambert
Keenan finished the state finals in 6th place with a distance of 21 feet, 10 inches.
Pole Vault: Tyler Norr, Sr. West Forsyth
Norr won the state championship with a height of 15 feet.
Boys Second Team
100m: Patrick Haertel, Jr. Forsyth Central
Haertel finished the sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 11.00.
200m: TJ Jennings, Sr. West Forsyth
Jennings finished the sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 22.27.
400m: Carlos Caballero, Sr. Lambert
Caballero finished the state preliminary round in 12th place, with a time of 49.62.
800m: Hayden Hare, Sr. Denmark
Hare finished the sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 2:00.43.
1600m: Nate Verska, Jr. South Forsyth
Verska finished the state championship in 15th place, with a time of 4:31.83.
3200m: Alex Arrammbide, So. North Forsyth
Arrammbide finished the state championship in ninth place, with a time of 9:17.89. Won region championships in 3200m and 1600m.
110m hurdles: Brendan Neubert, Sr. South Forsyth
Neubert finished the sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 16.06.
300m hurdles: Will Andrews, Jr. Forsyth Central
Andrew finished the state preliminary round in 16th place, but had a season personal record of 40.30.
Discuss: Andrew Vernon, Jr. Lambert
Vernon finished the state finals in 13th place with a distance of 133 feet, 10 inches.
Shot Put: Julian Bolanos, Sr. South Forsyth
Bolanos finished sectionals in 12th place with a distance of 41 feet, 2.25 inches.
High Jump: Drew Schneider, Sr. South Forsyth
Schneider finished sectionals in ninth place with a height of 6 feet.
Triple Jump: Nishad Sankar, So. West Forsyth
Sankar finished the state finals in 14th place with a distance of 41 feet, 10.25 inches.
Long Jump: Ryan Easley, So. Denmark
Easley finished sectionals in ninth place with a distance of 20 feet, 3.75 inches.
Pole Vault: Tate Hunter, Jr. West Forsyth
Hunter finished the state finals in 14th place with a height of 12 feet, 6 inches.
Girls First Team
100m: Olivia Shumbres, Jr. Lambert
Shumbres finished the sectional tournament in 13th place, with a time of 12.65.
200m: Lydia Robinson, Fr. North Forsyth
Robinson finished the state sectional tournament in 12th place, with a time of 26.06.
400m: Kieryn Jeter, Fr. Forsyth Central
Jeter finished the state championship in fifth place, but her season personal best was 57.02.
800m: Jessica Perriello, Jr. Denmark
Perriello finished the state championship in sixth place, but her season personal best was 2:20.12.
1600m: Bella Courtney, So. North Forsyth
Courtney finished the state championship in 12th place, with a time of 5:18.75.
3200m: Carmel Yonas, So. South Forsyth
Yonas finished the state championship in sixth place, with a time of 11:08.19.
100m hurdles: Makaya Fofana, Jr. West Forsyth
Fofana finished the state sectional tournament in ninth place, with a time of 16.07.
300m hurdles: Salima Jabbie, Fr. Lambert
Jabbie finished the state championship in fifth place, but her season personal best was 46.36.
Discuss: Morgan Gore, Sr. Lambert
Gore finished the state finals in third place with a distance of 117 feet, 8 inches.
Shot Put: Lexie Durban, Fr. North Forsyth
Durban finished the state finals in fourth place with a distance of 38 feet, 6 inches.
High Jump: Ayeshia Kapadia, Sr. Lambert
Kapadia finished the state finals in sixth place with a height of 5 feet.
Triple Jump: Josie Crossman, Fr. South Forsyth
Crossman finished the state finals in 15th place with a distance of 34 feet, 3.5 inches.
Long Jump: Sarah Pipping, Jr. Forsyth Central
Pipping finished the state finals in 10th place with a distance of 16 feet, 8 inches.
Pole Vault: Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, So. West Forsyth
Lopez-Ramirez finished the state finals in third place with a height of 11 feet.
Girls Second Team
100m: Maranda Hicks, So. Denmark
Hicks finished the sectional tournament in 15th place, with a time of 14.30.
200m: Sophie LaHood, Sr. Lambert
LaHood finished the state sectional tournament in 14th place, with a time of 26.51.
400m: Rachel Murray, Sr. West Forsyth
Murray finished the sectional tournament in 11th place, with a time of 1:01.94.
800m: Mishelle Orrego, Sr. Lambert
Orrego finished the state preliminary round in 12th place, with a time of 2:24.67.
1600m: Isabel Yonas, Fr. South Forsyth
Yonas finished the state championship in 13th place, with a time of 5:19.65.
3200m: Morgan Grace Sheffield, Fr. Denmark
Sheffield finished the region tournament in fifth place, with a time of 11:46.43.
100m hurdles: Riley Jones, Jr. South Forsyth
Jones finished the state sectional tournament in 11th place, with a time of 16.43.
300m hurdles: Aminah Jabbie, Fr. Lambert
Jabbie finished the state preliminary round in ninth place, with a time of 47.30.
Discuss: Talia Assin, Jr. Denmark
Assin finished the state finals in 15th place with a distance of 92 feet, 6 inches.
Shot Put: Caroline Wheeler, Sr. South Forsyth
Wheeler finished sectionals in 12th place with a distance of 32 feet, 7.75 inches.
High Jump: Bella Zorzoli, So. West Forsyth
Zorzoli finished the state finals in seventh place with a height of 5 feet.
Triple Jump: Makaya Fofana, Jr. West Forsyth
Fofana finished sectionals in 11th place with a distance of 33 feet, 0.5 inches.
Long Jump: Zoey Johnson, Sr. Forsyth Central
Johnson finished sectionals in ninth place with a distance of 16 feet, 3.75 inches.
Pole Vault: Lydia Kimsey, So. Forsyth Central
Kimsey finished the state finals in 13th place with a height of 9 feet, 6 inches.