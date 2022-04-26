Track and field: West Forsyth girls, South Forsyth boys hold early edge at Region 6-7A meet

Region 6-7A Champions
Girls High Jump — Bella Zorzoli, West Forsyth
Boys High Jump — Tre'von Gordon, North Forsyth
Girls Long Jump — Makaya Fofana, West Forsyth
Boys Long Jump — Chris Nelson, South Forsyth
Girls Triple Jump — Bella Zorzoli, West Forsyth
Boys Triple Jump — Josh Nelson, South Forsyth
Girls Discus Throw — Maddie Spenner, Forsyth Central
Boys Discus Throw — Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth
Girls Shot Put — Lexie Durban, North Forsyth
Boys Shot Put — Andrew Vernon, Lambert
Girls Pole Vault — Riley Jones, South Forsyth
Boys Pole Vault — Ian Mallard, Gainesville
Girls 4x800 Relay — Gainesville
— Kayleen Mejia, Samantha Hartman, Josabeth Graciano, Ashley Thompson
Boys 4x800 Relay — Denmark
— Tavian Anderson, Xavier Anderson, Ethan Ashley, Ethan Bridge
Girls 4x200 Relay — Forsyth Central
— Kieryn Jeter, Dani McCall, Holland Moon, Gianna Roberty
Boys 4x200 Relay — West Forsyth
— Brandon Nyandoro, William Orris, Jazz Simpson, Bryce Allen
Girls 1600m — Jessica Perriello, Denmark
Boys 1600m — Ethan Ashley, Denmark
West Forsyth's girls and South Forsyth's boys each hold an early advantage through the first 18 events of the Region 6-7A track and field championships.
West's girls earned three region titles Monday in the first day of the meet, with two coming from Bella Zorzoli, who posted first-place marks in the high jump [5-04.00] and triple jump [35-10.50] for the Wolverines. Makaya Fofana added another title in the long jump with a mark of 17-08.50.
South's boys hold a 17-point edge over West, thanks to a trio of region championships by Chris Nelson in the long jump [25-00.00], Josh Nelson in the triple jump [44-00.75] and Nathan Efobi in discus [144-10].
The Region 6-7A track and field championships will resume Wednesday with the 100/110 hurdles, 100m, 4x100 relay, 400m, 300 hurdles, 800m, 200m, 3200m and 4x400 relay.
Team Standings
Boys
1. South Forsyth, 87
2. West Forsyth, 70
3. Denmark, 64.50
4. Lambert, 49
5. Gainesville, 35
6. North Forsyth, 28
7. Forsyth Central, 15.50
Girls
1. West Forsyth, 86
2. Lambert, 69.50
3. Forsyth Central, 56.50
4. South Forsyth, 52
5. North Forsyth, 34
6. Gainesville, 26
7. Denmark, 35