By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Track and field: West Forsyth girls, South Forsyth boys hold early edge at Region 6-7A meet
IMG_2721.jpg
Photo by Derrick Richemond

Region 6-7A Champions

Girls High Jump — Bella Zorzoli, West Forsyth

Boys High Jump — Tre'von Gordon, North Forsyth

Girls Long Jump — Makaya Fofana, West Forsyth

Boys Long Jump — Chris Nelson, South Forsyth

Girls Triple Jump — Bella Zorzoli, West Forsyth

Boys Triple Jump — Josh Nelson, South Forsyth

Girls Discus Throw — Maddie Spenner, Forsyth Central

Boys Discus Throw — Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth

Girls Shot Put — Lexie Durban, North Forsyth

Boys Shot Put — Andrew Vernon, Lambert

Girls Pole Vault — Riley Jones, South Forsyth

Boys Pole Vault — Ian Mallard, Gainesville 

Girls 4x800 Relay — Gainesville

— Kayleen Mejia, Samantha Hartman, Josabeth Graciano, Ashley Thompson

Boys 4x800 Relay — Denmark

— Tavian Anderson, Xavier Anderson, Ethan Ashley, Ethan Bridge 

Girls 4x200 Relay — Forsyth Central

— Kieryn Jeter, Dani McCall, Holland Moon, Gianna Roberty

Boys 4x200 Relay — West Forsyth

— Brandon Nyandoro, William Orris, Jazz Simpson, Bryce Allen

Girls 1600m — Jessica Perriello, Denmark

Boys 1600m — Ethan Ashley, Denmark

West Forsyth's girls and South Forsyth's boys each hold an early advantage through the first 18 events of the Region 6-7A track and field championships.

West's girls earned three region titles Monday in the first day of the meet, with two coming from Bella Zorzoli, who posted first-place marks in the high jump [5-04.00] and triple jump [35-10.50] for the Wolverines. Makaya Fofana added another title in the long jump with a mark of 17-08.50.

South's boys hold a 17-point edge over West, thanks to a trio of region championships by Chris Nelson in the long jump [25-00.00], Josh Nelson in the triple jump [44-00.75] and Nathan Efobi in discus [144-10].

The Region 6-7A track and field championships will resume Wednesday with the 100/110 hurdles, 100m, 4x100 relay, 400m, 300 hurdles, 800m, 200m, 3200m and 4x400 relay.

Team Standings

Boys

1. South Forsyth, 87

2. West Forsyth, 70

3. Denmark, 64.50

4. Lambert, 49

5. Gainesville, 35

6. North Forsyth, 28

7. Forsyth Central, 15.50

Girls 

1. West Forsyth, 86

2. Lambert, 69.50

3. Forsyth Central, 56.50

4. South Forsyth, 52

5. North Forsyth, 34

6. Gainesville, 26

7. Denmark, 35