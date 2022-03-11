Track and field: West girls win Forsyth County Championship, boys tie South

By Derrick Richemond
For the Forsyth County News
This year's Forsyth County track and field championship didn’t produce just one boys team. Instead, two teams tied for first place at Thursday's meet, as South Forsyth and reigning champion West Forsyth both ended up with 174 points, while the Wolverines' girls defended their title with 203.5 points.
Lambert's boys finished third with a total of 113 and Denmark finished fourth with 107. Lambert's girls finished second, scoring 162.5 points and Forsyth Central placed third with 89 points.
From South Forsyth, Chris Nelson repeated the 100m champion by running a 10.66. West Forsyth's Bryce Allen came in second with a 10.86 and Central runner Patrick Haertel came in third with an 10.93.
That wasn’t the only event Nelson returned as a champion. He also won the 200m [21.67] and the long jump [23-07.00]
The girls 100m dash was extremely close, and from a seat in the bleachers, you might have thought West Forsyth’s Grace Mangan and Lambert’s Salima Jabbie tied. However, Mangan won by the blink of an eye with a 12.54, while Jabbie ran a 12.55.
West Forsyth’s Makaya Fofana showed how hard she worked in the offseason, beating her previous time by a second in 100m hurdles with a first-place time of 15.31. South Forsyth's Riley Jones followed right behind with a 16.13 and West Forsyth's Willow Gray placed third with a time of 16.32.
Forsyth Central’s Sarah Pipping won back-to-back events, jumping 17-03.25 in the long jump then recording a 34-09.75 in the triple jump.
Fofana placed second [16-08.00] in the long jump and Lambert’s Susie Harris placed third [16-07.50]
Turner Bell, who placed second in last year’s championship boys discus throw, exacted revenge and won this year's event by throwing a 137-03. Alongside Bell was his teammate, John Leonard [135-05], who placed second. North Forsyth’s Grant Lively finished third [134-11].
Lambert’s 4x800m girls relay team run by Amanda Feeney, Isabelle Gaharan, Bella Cammarota, and Caroline Harris started strong and ended strong. Right from the get go, they took off and showed no signs of slowing down, beating the other relay by 58 seconds. At one point in the race, Harris overlapped a Central runner to finish the race.
Introducing a new event, the 4x200m relay, West Forsyth's relay team took the crown by running it in 1:50:20. Lambert placed second with a time of 1:50:66 and North Forsyth right behind with 1:50:91.
Meanwhile, in the boys 4x200m relay race, the War Eagles won with a time of 1:31:82. Forsyth Central came in second [1:33:27] and West Forsyth placed third [1:34:42]
Diego Fernandes finished fourth in the 1600m [4:36:20] to record a new record for West Forsyth.
After setting a new record in the 200m for the Bulldogs in last year's championship, Patrick Haertel set the bar higher by running a 22.84.
Girls Team Scores
1. West Forsyth 203.50
2. Lambert 162.50
3. Forsyth Central 89
4. South Forsyth 83
5. North Forsyth 59
6. Denmark 51
7. East Forsyth 37
Boys Team Scores
T1. South Forsyth 174
T1. West Forsyth 174
3. Lambert 113
4. Denmark 107
5. Forsyth Central 54
6. North Forsyth 49
7. East Forsyth 24
Girls High Jump
1. Bella Zorzoli, West Forsyth 5-04.00
2. Reily Pepin, West Forsyth 5-00.00
3. Mel Pacheco, South Forsyth 5-00.00
Boys High Jump
1. Rainey Morris, Lambert 6-02.00
2. Tre'von Gordon, North Forsyth 6-00.00
3. Zachary Hobson, South Forsyth 5-08.00
Girls Long Jump
1. Sarah Pipping, Forsyth Central 17-03.25
2. Makaya Fofana, West Forsyth 16-08.00
3. Susie Harris, Lambert 16-07.50
Boys Long Jump
1. Chris Nelson, South Forsyth 23-07.00
2. Ryan Easley, Denmark 20-09.25
3. Avery Barnett, Denmark 19-11.75
Girls Triple Jump
1. Sarah Pipping, Forsyth Central 34-09.75
2. Bella Zorzoli, West Forsyth 34-04.00
3. Makaya Fofana, West Forsyth 34-01.50
Boys Triple Jump
1. Nishad Sankar, West Forsyth 41-02.50
2. Abram King, North Forsyth 40-05.00
3. Josh Nelson, South Forsyth 39-09.25
Girls Discus Throw
1. Maggie Gizinski, West Forsyth 106-06
2. Lexie Durban, North Forsyth 95-06
3. Maddie Spenner, Forsyth Central 95-04
Boys Discus Throw
1. Turner Bell, West Forsyth 137-03
2. John Leonard, West Forsyth 135-05
3. Grant Lively, North Forsyth 134-11
Girls Shot Put
1. Lexie Durban, North Forsyth 39-09.50
2. Karlie Kandul, Lambert 36-11.00
3. Maggie Gizinski, West Forsyth 33-10.50
Boys Shot Put
1. Turner Bell, West Forsyth 47-07.00
2. Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth 46-08.25
3. Andrew Vernon, Lambert 46-01.50
Girls Pole Vault
1. Riley Jones, South Forsyth 11-06.00
2. Lydia Kimsey, Forsyth Central 10-00.00
2. Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, West Forsyth 10-00.00
Boys Pole Vault
1. Tate Hunter, West Forsyth 12-00.00
2. Aidan Hope, Lambert 11-06.00
3. Hunter Nelson, West Forsyth J11-06.00
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1. Lambert 'A' 9:48.93
1) Amanda Feeney 2) Isabelle Gaharan
3) Bella Cammarota 4) Caroline Harris
2. Denmark 'A' 10:56.91
1) Emma Culbreth 2) Elena Lawler
3) Kendall Hilyer 4) Katie Wang
3. North Forsyth 'A' 11:10.21
1) Lily Torrence 2) Sophia Moerschel
3) Mia Martin 4) Emmy DeRose
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1. North Forsyth 'A' 8:38.87
1) Brock Casey 2) Daniel Murtagh
3) Tyler Hancock 4) Evan Beasley
2. Lambert 'A' 8:41.03
1) Joey Pallmann 2) Waseem Al-Shurafa
3) Colin Nicholason 4) JT Pentland
3. East Forsyth 'A' 8:54.40
1) Alex 2Arrambide 2) Ryder Holland
3) Harrison Hunt 4) William Knight
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1. Makaya Fofana, West Forsyth 15.31
2. Riley Jones, South Forsyth 16.13
3. Willow Gray, West Forsyth 16.32
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1. Connor Reidy, West Forsyth 15.21
2. Owen Kelman, Denmark 15.86
3. Austin McNeil, Forsyth Central 15.93
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1. Grace Mangan, West Forsyth 12.54
2. Salima Jabbie, Lambert 12.55
3. Aminah Jabbie, Lambert 12.61
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1. Chris Nelson, South Forsyth 10.66
2. Bryce Allen, West Forsyth 10.86
3. Patrick Haertel, Forsyth Central 10.93
Girls 4x200 Yard Relay
1. West Forsyth 'A' 1:50.20
1) Rylee Ramirez 2) Kadyn Allen
3) Aniyah Rowe 4) Silvana Lopez-Ramirez
2. Lambert 'A' 1:50.66
1) Sanae Demeritte 2) Hana Rashli
3) Kyia Wing 4) Evelyn Foster
3. North Forsyth 'A' 1:50.91
1) Zanai Conway 2) Lauren Fields
3) Alexis Monroe 4) London Sercey
Boys 4x200 Yard Relay
1. South Forsyth High School 'A' 1:31.82
1) Tyler Lang 2) Evan Bridges
3) Joshua Muleta 4) Zachary Hobson
2. Forsyth Central 'A' 1:33.27
1) Josiah Celestin 2) Clay Henly
3) Trey Richards 4) Marcus Brown
3. West Forsyth High School 'A' 1:34.42
1) Jazz Simpson 2) Tate Hunter
3) Elisha Nash 4) Xavier Brown
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1. Carmel Yonas, South Forsyth 5:16.04
2. Bella Cammarota, Lambert 5:16.60
3. Isabel Yonas, South Forsyth 5:23.83
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1. Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth 4:21.52
2. Nate Verska, South Forsyth 4:25.20
3. Reid Latimer, Lambert 4:34.12
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Lambert 'A' 48.35
1) Aminah Jabbie 2) Salima Jabbie
3) Sade Ezekiel 4) Susie Harris
2. Forsyth Central 'A' 50.46
1) KK Greene 2) Sarah Pipping
3) Gianna Roberty 4) Holland Moon
3. West Forsyth 'A' 51.17
1) Emily Brown 2) Silvana Lopez-Ramirez
3) Makaya Fofana 4) Willow Gray
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1. South Forsyth 'A' 42.04
1) Joshua Muleta 2) Josh Nelson
3) Nathan Heo 4) Chris Nelson
2. Denmark 'A' 43.39
1) Charles Atkeison 2) Ian Kruchten
3) Che Ojarikre 4) Ryan Easley
3. West Forsyth 'A' 43.58
1) Bryce Allen 2) William Orris
3) Jazz Simpson 4) Aiden Cook
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1. Lydia Robinson, East Forsyth 58.07
2. Grace Mangan, West Forsyth 1:02.00
3. Zanai Conway, North Forsyth 1:02.65
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1. Zachary Hobson, South Forsyth 51.91
2. Josh Nelson, South Forsyth 51.92
3. Graham Shierling, Lambert 52.87
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Salima Jabbie, Lambert 48.02
2. Aminah Jabbie, Lambert 48.06
3. Willow Gray, West Forsyth 48.44
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Will Andrews, Forsyth Central 41.47
2. Connor Reidy, West Forsyth 41.58
3. Nathan Heo, South Forsyth 42.77
Girls 800 Meter Run
1. Caroline Harris, Lambert 2:21.11
2. Jessica Perriello, Denmark 2:24.20
3. Emma Armstrong, West Forsyth 2:28.43
Boys 800 Meter Run
1. Tavian Anderson, Denmark 1:56.75
2. Joey Vos, West Forsyth 1:59.64
3. Cole Schmoyer, West Forsyth 2:01.06
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1. Lydia Robinson, East Forsyth 25.67
2. Susie Harris, Lambert 25.77
3. Sade Ezekiel, Lambert 25.96
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1. Chris Nelson, South Forsyth 21.67
2. Josh Nelson, South Forsyth 22.27
3. Bryce Allen, West Forsyth 22.31
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1. Isabelle Gaharan, Lambert 11:42.26
2. Hannah Tillery, West Forsyth 12:39.32
3. Peyton Maddox, Forsyth Central, 13:00.83
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1. Ethan Ashley, Denmark 9:17.04
2. Ben Bergey, South Forsyth 9:24.34
3. Trent Bell, West Forsyth 9:26.31
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Lambert 'A' 4:05.52 10
1) Salima Jabbie 2) Caroline Harris
3) Aminah Jabbie 4) Susie Harris
2. West Forsyth 'A' 4:14.77 8
1) Katherine Bottoms 2) Reily Pepin
3) Catelyn Brown 4) Grace Mangan
3. East Forsyth 'A' 4:15.91 6
1) Lydia Robinson 2) Elizabeth Wade
3) Rebecca Wade 4) Madison Malone
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1. South Forsyth 'A' 3:34.90
1) Eli Weems 2) Zachary Hobson
3) Nathan Heo 4) Ben Bergey
2. Lambert 'A' 3:36.08
1) James Harrison 2) Hayden Nicholason
3) Aditya Prabhakar 4) Graham Shierling
2. Denmark 'A' 3:36.08
1) JJ Louis 2) Tavian Anderson
3) Charles Atkeison 4) Xavier Anderson