Track and field: West girls win Forsyth County Championship, boys tie South

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

This year's Forsyth County track and field championship didn’t produce just one boys team. Instead, two teams tied for first place at Thursday's meet, as South Forsyth and reigning champion West Forsyth both ended up with 174 points, while the Wolverines' girls defended their title with 203.5 points.

Lambert's boys finished third with a total of 113 and Denmark finished fourth with 107. Lambert's girls finished second, scoring 162.5 points and Forsyth Central placed third with 89 points.

From South Forsyth, Chris Nelson repeated the 100m champion by running a 10.66. West Forsyth's Bryce Allen came in second with a 10.86 and Central runner Patrick Haertel came in third with an 10.93.

That wasn’t the only event Nelson returned as a champion. He also won the 200m [21.67] and the long jump [23-07.00]

The girls 100m dash was extremely close, and from a seat in the bleachers, you might have thought West Forsyth’s Grace Mangan and Lambert’s Salima Jabbie tied. However, Mangan won by the blink of an eye with a 12.54, while Jabbie ran a 12.55.

West Forsyth’s Makaya Fofana showed how hard she worked in the offseason, beating her previous time by a second in 100m hurdles with a first-place time of 15.31. South Forsyth's Riley Jones followed right behind with a 16.13 and West Forsyth's Willow Gray placed third with a time of 16.32.

Forsyth Central’s Sarah Pipping won back-to-back events, jumping 17-03.25 in the long jump then recording a 34-09.75 in the triple jump.

Fofana placed second [16-08.00] in the long jump and Lambert’s Susie Harris placed third [16-07.50]

Turner Bell, who placed second in last year’s championship boys discus throw, exacted revenge and won this year's event by throwing a 137-03. Alongside Bell was his teammate, John Leonard [135-05], who placed second. North Forsyth’s Grant Lively finished third [134-11].

Lambert’s 4x800m girls relay team run by Amanda Feeney, Isabelle Gaharan, Bella Cammarota, and Caroline Harris started strong and ended strong. Right from the get go, they took off and showed no signs of slowing down, beating the other relay by 58 seconds. At one point in the race, Harris overlapped a Central runner to finish the race.

Introducing a new event, the 4x200m relay, West Forsyth's relay team took the crown by running it in 1:50:20. Lambert placed second with a time of 1:50:66 and North Forsyth right behind with 1:50:91.

Meanwhile, in the boys 4x200m relay race, the War Eagles won with a time of 1:31:82. Forsyth Central came in second [1:33:27] and West Forsyth placed third [1:34:42]

Diego Fernandes finished fourth in the 1600m [4:36:20] to record a new record for West Forsyth.

After setting a new record in the 200m for the Bulldogs in last year's championship, Patrick Haertel set the bar higher by running a 22.84.