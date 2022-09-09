Volleyball Roundup: Danes, Horns, War Eagles sweep; Broncos victorious on senior night

In its final tune-up before Region 6-7A play, Lambert swept Cambridge and Dunwoody during a tri-match Thursday at home.

The sixth-ranked Longhorns open the evening with a 25-17, 25-10 win over the Bears before downing the Wildcats, currently No. 9 in Class 6A, by the same scores but in reverse order.

M.K. Patten and Ella Beyer recorded a dozen kills each. The former added four blocks, while the latter contributed three blocks and six digs.

Jordan White wound up with 10 kills, five blocks and two aces.

Claire Jenkins edged out Kalyssa Taggart 22-21 in assists. Jenkins posted three kills and five aces. Taggart chipped in six kills, four aces and two blocks.

Francesca Popescu racked up 18 digs and added two aces.

Lambert (23-8) will open region play next week, when they will travel to Forsyth Central (Sept. 13) and host ninth-ranked South Forsyth (Sept. 15).

War Eagles pick up pair of wins

South Forsyth cruised past Norcross and Chamblee Thursday in Gwinnett County to enter Region 6-7A play on a four-match winning run.

The War Eagles downed the host Blue Devils 25-14, 25-23 and upended the Bulldogs with a pair of 25-19 wins.

Aria Singh paced a balanced South Forsyth offense, finishing with 10 total kills. Allie Magers finished with nine kills; Bridget Gallivan added four kills in each match; and Audrey Carroll posted five kills, all against Chamblee.

Angelica Conde racked up a team-high seven aces. The senior also led the way in digs with 19, one ahead of Gallivan.

Setter Ansley Davis dished out 27 assists across both matches.

Kendra Leboehi managed a team-high five blocks.

Next week, ninth-ranked South Forsyth (13-10) will open its region slate with a Sept. 13 home match versus No. 10 Denmark and a Sept. 15 road trip to No. 6 Lambert.

Denmark secures 2 more wins

No. 10 Denmark likely secured another week in the Class 7A state rankings with sweeps of Class 1A's second-ranked team, Mount Pisgah Christian, and Brookwood Thursday at home.

The Danes (18-8) entered the Score Atlanta's top 10 for the highest classification last week and winning both of their matches this week in straight sets should only help their cause.

However, the Region 6-7A slate, which begins next week, will provide a stiff test for Denmark. The Danes open with what could be a pair of top-10 matchups against West Forsyth and South Forsyth, which are currently ranked seventh and ninth, respectively.

East Forsyth wins on inaugural senior night

On the first-ever senior night for the East Forsyth volleyball program, the Broncos edged Northview by a final score of 25-23, 25-27, 25-16, 25-22 Thursday at home.

Emily Miolen dominated for the Broncos (11-17), producing 15 kills and four blocks in the match.

Senior Cierra Segars finished with seven kills, 10 digs and four aces. Hannah Litton posted eight kills and three aces.

Macy Meadows led East Forsyth in aces (5) and assists (33), while adding seven digs.

West Forsyth falls to ranked foes

A tri-match involving all ranked teams took place Thursday at West Forsyth, but unfortunately for the Wolverines, they came up short in both of their contests.

West Forsyth, ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, dropped a three-setter (18-25, 25-20, 17-15) to 4A ninth-ranked Cherokee Bluff. The Wolverines then fell in straight sets (25-21, 25-22) to North Cobb, ranked No. 4 in 7A.

Reece Rhoads compiled 23 kills, finishing in double-figures during both matches. Lymaris Vazquez recorded 15 kills, while Audrey Farbotko posted eight.

Vazquez paced West Forsyth with five aces. The senior added 11 digs, one behind Shea Murray for the team lead.

Taryn Dickey distributed 25 assists against Cherokee Bluff. Kaylee Cantlin (14) and Sydney Nichelson (11) combined for that same total versus North Cobb.

With the pair of setbacks, West Forsyth's record sits at 19-9. Only two of the Wolverines' defeats have come to currently unranked teams.