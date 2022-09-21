Volleyball Roundup: Danes, Longhorns, Wolverines emerge victorious; Raiders sweep region matches

Denmark, Lambert and West Forsyth all earned 3-0 sweeps in Region 6-7A action Tuesday.

The Danes and Longhorns continued their unbeaten starts to region play, easing to victories over Forsyth Central and Milton, respectively. Meanwhile, West Forsyth bounced back from a five-set loss to Denmark with a win against South Forsyth.

Denmark, which has won 10 of its past 11 matches, landed a 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 win at Forsyth Central, which falls to 8-19 overall and 0-3 in the region.

Dominae Jordan continued to make her case for region player of the year, racking up 11 kills, 13 digs and three aces for the Danes (24-8, 3-0).

Macy Funk recorded six kills, five blocks and two aces, while Ansley Scott chipped in with five kills.

Emerson Aber compiled four kills, 21 assists and seven digs. Olivia Pagliotti matched Jordan for the team lead in digs, while Taryn Myers paced the visitors in aces with four.

Ava Elias paced the Bulldogs in kills (9), digs (11) and assists (15). The junior also added two each of aces and two blocks.

Lambert matched Denmark's 3-0 start in the region by downing Milton by scores of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-15.

Jordan White and Kalyssa Taggart both managed nine kills for the Longhorns (26-7). White added three blocks, while Taggart compiled 10 assists and five digs.

M.K. Patten posted five kills and a team-high four blocks. Ella Beyer matched Patten with five kills. Dani Cortes contributed four kills, six digs and two blocks.

Claire Jenkins led Lambert in aces (5) and assists (21). Jenkins added five digs, two kills and three blocks.

Francesca Popescu paced the visitors in digs, finishing with a dozen.

With its victory, West Forsyth (21-10, 2-1) increased its grip on the No. 3 spot in the region standings by taking the first two sets from South Forsyth by 25-19 finals and cruising to a 25-11 win in the third.

The Wolverines received a big boost from the return of Taryn Dickey, who missed the narrow defeat to the Danes with an injury.

Dickey didn't miss on any of her 31 serves, eight of which resulted in aces. The sophomore's serving spurred a 9-0 run to break a 13-all tie in the second set, and the standout setter also opened the third set with a 7-0 run at the line.

Additionally, Dickey led host West Forsyth in digs (9) and assists (29).

Lymaris Vasquez produced 14 kills, six digs and two aces. Jillian Staiti stepped up with 11 kills on just 14 attempts. Reece Rhoads contributed seven kills and eight digs.

Adeline Wieler and Shea Murray chipped in with seven and six digs, respectively.

Stats for South Forsyth (12-13, 0-3) were unavailable at time of publication.



North Forsyth keeps rolling

Fresh off a successful stay in Panama City, Florida, North Forsyth didn't suffer any sort of letdown in its return to Region 8-6A action Tuesday at Gainesville.

Competing in a tri-match with Lanier and former Region 6-7A rival Gainesville, the Raiders breezed to a pair of straight-set wins.

North Forsyth opened with a resounding 25-19, 25-14 triumph over Lanier, and the Raiders followed it up with a 25-14, 25-12 waltz past the hosts.

With the pair of victories, North Forsyth reached the 30-win mark in just its 34th match, having won 17 of its past 18. The Raiders improved to 8-0 in the league.

Wins over Habersham Central and Shiloh Thursday in Gwinnett County would secure North Forsyth the No. 1 seed in the region tournament, which the Raiders would then get to host.