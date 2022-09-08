Volleyball Roundup: Fideles Christian stays undefeated; 5 teams ranked in top 10

The Fideles Christian volleyball team continued its perfect start to the 2022 season with a sweep of Johnson Ferry in a best-of-five match Tuesday at home.

While the Rangers received a tough challenge from the Saints in the opening set, Fideles pulled out a 25-23 win. The Rangers closed out the match with scores of 25-14 and 25-21 in the final two sets, respectively.

Kentucky commit Hannah Benjamin paced Fideles (7-0) with 24 kills and 12 digs.

Bethany Benjamin contributed six kills and 10 digs. She was also one of three Rangers to finish with two aces — the others being Olesia Peluso and Izzy Khoo.

Gabby McLaughlin chipped in defensively, posting nine digs.

East Forsyth drops pair

East Forsyth came up short against Gainesville and Winder-Barrow during a tri-match Tuesday.

The Broncos (10-17) fell to the host Red Elephants by a 25-8, 25-21 final score to begin the evening. East Forsyth turned right around to face the fifth-ranked team in Class 5A but dropped both sets to unbeaten Winder-Barrow, 25-15, 25-18.

5 Forsyth teams earn top-10 rankings

A handful of Forsyth County teams found themselves ranked inside the top 10 of their respective classifications after Score Atlanta released its weekly poll Wednesday.

Local schools comprise 40% of the Class 7A rankings.

Lambert (21-8) leads the group, checking it at No. 6 following a strong showing in the Tournament of Champions over the weekend in Alabama. West Forsyth (19-7) is just behind at seventh after beating No. 8 Hillgrove last week.

South Forsyth (11-10) and Denmark (16-8) occupy the final two spots. The War Eagles maintained their slot from the previous rankings, while the Danes joined their Region 6-7A brethren this time around.

North Forsyth (21-3) checks in at fifth in 6A. The Raiders have won eight straight matches and are currently the only ranked team in Region 8-6A.

None of the five teams played Tuesday but all will be in action Sept. 8.