Volleyball Roundup: Fideles cruises into region title match; Lambert, Denmark win tune-ups

Two local schools met at the site of another with a spot in the GAPPS Region 2 1-AA tournament finals on the line Tuesday.

The matchup played out how it would have been expected to on paper, as top-seeded Fideles Christian swept past No. 4 seed St. John Bosco in the tournament hosted by Pinecrest Academy.

After a fairly competitive 25-17 opening set, the Rangers (14-3) posted 25-9 wins in each of the final two sets.

Hannah Benjamin produced 21 kills and eight aces. Lily Brown dished out 27 assists.

Bethany Benjamin and Izzy Khoo chipped in four and three aces, respectively. Similarly, Olesia Peluso (3) and Jael Flinn (2) paced Fideles in blocks.

The victory sets up a title match Oct. 6 against second-seeded Lanier Christian, which defeated host and No. 3 seed Pinecrest in the semis.

Lambert sweeps on senior night

Lambert cruised to one win and rallied for another to complete a non-region tri-match sweep Tuesday at home.

The Longhorns routed Creekview by a 25-7, 25-12 final score, and after a slow start that probably resulted from the senior night festivities, Lambert came back to down Roswell — 21-25, 25-16, 15-5.

M.K. Patten and Jordan White each totaled 14 kills. White added four aces. Dani Cortes produced nine kills, while Ella Beyer posted eight. Beyer also contributed five digs and three blocks.

Claire Jenkins racked up 28 assists, four kills and seven digs. Kalyssa Taggart finished with nine assists, five kills and four aces. Francesca Popescu led the hosts with 18 digs.

Lambert (29-7) will host Denmark Oct. 6 with the No. 1 seed in the Region 6-7A tournament on the line.

Denmark downs Cambridge

Denmark proved it's ready to challenge for the top seed in the Region 6-7A tournament with a non-region triumph over Cambridge Tuesday at home.

Competing in a best-of-five match, the Danes swept the Bears on the senior night for three of the programs best-ever players — Dominae Jordan, Octavia Pagliotti and Emerson Aber.

Now 28-11 on the season, Denmark will face Lambert Oct. 6 for the No. 1 seed. Regardless of the outcome, the Danes will host the tournament, as it was a predetermined location. Also, Denmark has already secured a state playoff berth due to locking up a first-round bye in the region tourney.

West Forsyth splits at Etowah

In its final non-region matches of the season, West Forsyth split a pair of hard-fought three-setters Tuesday at Etowah.

While the Wolverines managed to rally past the host Eagles (18-25, 25-21, 18-16), they dropped a heartbreaker to North Cobb (22-25, 25-20, 15-12).

Reece Rhoads produced 19 total kills and added nine digs, while Lymaris Vasquez compiled 10 kills, eight digs and three aces.

Audrey Farbotko finished with six blocks. Brooke Stevenson racked up five blocks, all against Etowah. Madison Easley, Shea Murray and Adeline Wieler all matched Rhoads with a team-high nine digs.

Sophia Wilson posted 22 assists and chipped in with three aces. Easley recorded 13 assists.

South Forsyth falls to Milton

Despite having made great strides this year, including a .500 record in the regular season and a top-10 ranking for several weeks, South Forsyth suffered its second straight winless Region 6-7A campaign.

The War Eagles finished 0-5 in the region with a loss to Milton Wednesday at home. South Forsyth scored just 17 total points in the first and third sets, while coming up just short, 25-23, in a tightly contested second.

With the defeat, the War Eagles — who went 3-1 in the GVCA tournament over the weekend — end the regular season at 16-16 after posting a 4-30 record in 2021.

Sixth-seeded South Forsyth will face the to-be-determined No. 3 seed in the first round of the region tournament next week at Denmark, with a berth in the Class 7A state playoffs on the line.