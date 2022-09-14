Volleyball Roundup: Lambert, West Forsyth triumph in Region 6-7A play

The Lambert and West Forsyth volleyball teams swept their way to Region 6-7A victories to open the league slate on winning notes in Sept. 13 road matches.

The Longhorns, who climbed one spot to No. 4 in this week's Score Atlanta Class 7A rankings, traveled to Forsyth Central and left with a convincing 25-11, 25-10, 25-10 win.

Meanwhile, the seventh-ranked Wolverines triumphed at Milton. After winning the first few sets fairly easily at 25-17 and 25-16, West Forsyth outlasted Milton 34-32 in a marathon third set.

For Lambert, Jordan White (12), Dani Cortes (10) and Ella Beyer (8) all finished with eight-plus kills.

White added two each of aces, digs and blocks. Cortes posted a pair of aces and eight digs. Beyer recorded a block and three digs.

M.K. Patten produced five kills and a block for the Longhorns (24-7, 1-0).

Claire Jenkins contributed 21 assists, four aces, four digs and a block. Francesca Popescu compiled 17 digs, five aces and two assists.

In West Forsyth's wild win, Reece Rhoads racked up 16 kills and five digs. Fellow senior stalwart Lymaris Vazquez finished just shy of a double-double with nine kills and 11 digs.

With starting setter Taryn Dickey out injured, three different Wolverines recorded 9-10 assists.

Freshman Maddie Easley put up 10 assists, eight digs and five aces in her first varsity match after being brought up from the JV squad. Shea Murray added nine assists and seven digs, while Kaylee Cantlin produced nine assists, four kills and four blocks.

Adeline Wieler posted 15 digs and three aces.

North Forsyth sweeps tri-match

With a weekend tournament in Florida coming up, North Forsyth avoided any sort of letdown with a pair of non-region sweeps Tuesday at home.

The fifth-ranked Raiders opened the tri-match with a 25-16, 25-20 win over River Ridge. North Forsyth concluded the night with a 25-20, 25-17 triumph over Hebron Christian, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A.

East Forsyth falls in area action

East Forsyth dropped to 1-2 in Area 8-4A with a loss Tuesday at Madison County.

The Broncos came up short in both sets to the Red Raiders by scores of 25-17 and 25-18.