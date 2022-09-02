Volleyball Roundup: West Forsyth earns sweep of Hillgrove, Centennial

Seventh-ranked West Forsyth emerged with a pair of victories, including a top-10 win over Hillgrove, during a tri-match Thursday at home.

West Forsyth senior Reece Rhoads (Submitted photo) The Wolverines began the evening by dispatching the No. 8 Hawks by a 25-21, 25-17 final score. West Forsyth wrapped up the sweep with a 25-18, 25-17 win against Centennial.

Reece Rhoads, who recently committed to Winthrop, racked up 21 kills on the night. The senior standout, who has blown past the school record for career kills this season, added five digs.

Lymaris Vazquez contributed 10 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Brooke Stevenson finished with five kills, while Kaylee Cantin and Jillian Staiti chipped in four kills each.

Taryn Dickey recorded 42 assists for West Forsyth (19-7). The sophomore also posted seven digs.

Adeline Wieler managed 10 digs, and Shea Murray stepped up with eight.

Denmark splits at home

Denmark pushed its season record to 16-8 with a split Thursday at home.

The Danes came up short in a hard-fought three-setter with Class 5A's No. 2 team Chattahoochee, who beat Denmark in a five-set thriller to open the season. This time around, the Cougars took the first set and overcame a Danes rally to earn a 25-18, 17-25, 15-11 win.

To Denmark's credit, the Danes bounced back nicely to record a 25-22, 25-17 victory against St. Francis.

Lambert downs Gainesville, falls to Alpharetta

Another narrow defeat snapped a four-match winning run for Lambert in the third leg of a tri-match Thursday at home.

The fifth-ranked Longhorns downed Gainesville to begin the evening, easing past their former Region 6-7A rival by a 25-13, 25-18 margin.

In the final match of the night, Lambert came up short in the first set (25-17) but utterly dominated the second (25-7) against Alpharetta, which reached the Class 7A finals last year. The Raiders, currently ranked No. 3 in 6A, picked up a 17-15 win in the decisive third set.

With the split, Lambert sits at 16-6 on the year. All six losses have come to teams ranked in the top four of either 6A or 7A. Each of the six saw one set decided by exactly two points, save for a setback versus North Gwinnett that ended 15-12 in the winner-take-all third set.