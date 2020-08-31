Volleyball: Seven from Forsyth County named to AVCA Phenom List

Seven Forsyth County volleyball players were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom List on Monday.

Dominae Jordan (Denmark), Ella Collier (Denmark), Emma Kiser (Forsyth Central), Nathalia Quintero (North Forsyth), Taylor Nelson (Lambert), Lymaris Vasquez (West Forsyth) and Reece Rhoads (West Forsyth) are invited to compete in the AVCA Phenom College Preparatory Program, which will be Dec. 17-19 in Omaha, Nebraska, in conjunction with the NCAA Division I national championship.

According to the AVCA, each student-athlete "must be an uinderclassman who has been recognized in some form for her outstanding volleyball abilities, and the student-athlete's head high school head coach, club coach or club director must be an active AVCA member."

Jordan currently leads Denmark with 123 kills and 100 digs, while Collier has a team-high 28 blocks and is averaging 2.5 blocks per match. Kiser has 27 kills and five blocks for the Bulldogs, and is second on the team with 24 assists. Quintero's 230 assists leads North Forsyth, and her 78 digs is third on the team. Nelson has 60 kills and has made just one serving error in 113 chances (99.1 %) for the Longhorns. Rhoads (110) and Vasquez (86) are first and second in kills for West Forsyth, while Vasquez leads the team in serving aces (42) and digs (124).