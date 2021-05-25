West Forsyth alumni McWhorter wins Sun Belt Player of the Year

West Forsyth alumni and current Georgia Southern baseball player Mason McWhorter was named the Sun Belt Baseball Player of the Year early Monday, May 24.
McWhorter led the conference in multiple hitting statistics, including batting average (.371), home runs (16), hits (78), and total bases (144). He finished second in the conference in runs batted in (48), doubles (16), on base percentage (.449) and slugging percentage (.686).
After five seasons with Georgia Southern, McWhorter finishes with a .319 career batting average and 198 runs batted in. Several Major League Baseball rookie draft websites have mentioned McWhorter throughout the 2021 season as a player to watch.
Georgia Southern finished second in the East division in the Sun Belt Conference this season and will start their playoffs on Wednesday, May 26 against Georgia State.