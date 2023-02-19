Wrestling Roundup: 3 Forsyth grapplers capture state titles; Wolverines edge Horns in team standings

A trio of Forsyth County wrestlers earned their first career state titles during the GHSA traditional tournament over the weekend in Macon.

Friday evening saw North Forsyth's Dmitriy Vostrikov capture the 144-pound title in Class 6A. On Saturday, Artemis Eaton gave the Raiders their second individual championship of the event, winning the 100-pound all-girls division, and West Forsyth's Caide Daltro completed his senior year with a victory in the 7A 157 title bout.

After a first-round bye, Vostrikov produced a pair of dominant technical fall performances in Thursday's preliminary rounds. The junior topped Blessed Trinity's Trevor Kantor by a narrow 3-1 margin in the finals.

Eaton became the second North Forsyth girls wrestler to win a state championship, while also making history as the first freshman winner — boy or girl — under longtime Raiders head coach Travis Jarrard.

In the first two rounds, after a bye, Eaton didn't receive too much resistance, pinning her quarterfinal foe and winning her semifinal match by a 6-0 score. Eaton capped an undefeated campaign against girls with an 8-4 triumph over Aneri Patel of Woodward Academy.

Later in the afternoon, Daltro completed his remarkable season with a 3-1 sudden victory in an intriguing chess match against Camden County's Konlin Weaver.

Leading 1-0, Weaver initially received two points for a takedown, but following a meeting of the two match officials, the points were taken off the board. Daltro eventually evened the score to force overtime, where his dramatic takedown in sudden death secured him the crown.

A relative newbie — having only wrestled since his sophomore year — Daltro improved dramatically over a 26-20 junior campaign, finishing 49-7. Prior to the finals, he ground out narrow wins in the quarterfinals (3-1) and semifinals (6-5), setting the stage for a thrilling championship match.

Wolverines, Longhorns lead local 7A teams

West Forsyth snagged the No. 5 spot in the Class 7A boys standings to finish out its season as the undisputed top local team in the state's highest classification.

The Wolverines, who swept both Region 6-7A championships, wound up with 76 points.

In addition to Caide Daltro's victory at 157 pounds, West Forsyth recorded three other state-placer finishes.

Noah Danforth, who reached the championship round for the third consecutive year, came up short in his pursuit of back-to-back titles. The junior suffered a late fall but trailed 11-2 at the time anyway.

Another reigning state champion, Reed Walker rallied from a 4-3 defeat in the quarterfinals to the eventual winner to place third at 120. Matthew Rogers (175 pounds) went 3-2 over the weekend to finish tied for fifth.

Despite not having any wrestlers reach the finals, Lambert racked up 63 points — good enough for sixth place.

Dylan Lobdell (157 pounds) and Elijah Castillo (165) qualified for their respective third-place matches. Lobdell produced a 12-0 major in a dominant performance to soften the blow of a gut-wrenching 4-2 overtime loss in the quarterfinals. Castillo dropped a 12-5 decision to finish fourth.

Longhorns Alexander Kelly and Max Sciro tied for fifth at 144 and 150 pounds, respectively.

South Forsyth (21st, 24 points) finished narrowly ahead of Forsyth Central (t-23rd, 18 points).

Cole Williams paced the War Eagles, reaching the 215 championship bout before being pinned in the third period. Conor O'Neil became the lone Bulldogs state-placer by tying for fifth in the 138 class.

Denmark managed three points to place 34th.

Even though her points didn't impact the boys placement in the standings, Mariana Perez put together the best showing for the Danes. After coming in runner-up last season, Perez finished fourth this year, reeling off three wins in a row bookended by heartbreaking two-point losses.

Raiders come in 7th in 6A

In addition to its pair of state champions, North Forsyth saw three other wrestlers earn top-five finishes. Overall, the Raiders led Forsyth County with their five state-placers.

Outside of the winners, Colin Kelly led North Forsyth with his runner-up showing in Class 6A's 190-pound weight class.

Christopher Henderson added a fourth-place finish at 150. Reece Meyers pulled off a quarterfinal upset of the 120-pound top seed but dropped his ensuing two matches to end up tying for fifth.

North Forsyth, which came in second in the duals state tournament, placed seventh in the traditional team standings with 79 points.

Pair of Broncos earn state-placer status

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 wrestling season, East Forsyth head coach Robert Tomlinson noted one of his goals for the second-year program was to see multiple athletes place at the state traditional.

The Broncos accomplished that goal, thanks to freshman Jackson Moffit and junior Isabell Carrington. The former placed fourth in the Class 4A 157-pound division, while the latter wound up tied for fifth in the 155-pound weight class in the all-girls classification.

Moffit finished 4-2 in the event. Both of his losses came against North Hall's Joey Carew, including a forfeit in the third-place match.

Carrington won three of her first four matches in the tournament, but a loss in the consolation semifinals relegated her to joint-fifth place.

Forsyth-based Buford wrestlers finish runner-up

Aaron Riner and Maddox McArthur — Buford wrestlers living in Forsyth County — each placed second in the Class 7A state traditional tournament Saturday in Macon.

Riner lost a heartbreaker in the 190-pound division title bout. In one of the best matches of the day, the junior dropped an 8-6 sudden victory decision after forcing overtime in the final moments of the third period.

The brother of 2020 South Forsyth graduate and wrestling standout Austin Riner, the younger Riner improved upon his third-place finish at last year's state tournament by pinning his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents Friday.

Earlier in the day, McArther came up short in pursuit of his second straight state title. The sophomore won a 6A crown last fall but came up short Saturday by a 7-0 margin. Competing in the 126 weight class, McArthur reached the finals with the benefit of a bye followed by wins by technical fall (18-3) and minor decision (5-0).