Wrestling Roundup: 35 Forsyth County wrestlers qualify for state traditional tournament

All five Forsyth County teams in Class 7A will send multiple wrestlers to Macon for the state traditional championship following a sectional Saturday at Valdosta.

Region 6-7A duals and traditional champion West Forsyth led the way with seven state qualifiers, including individual winners Noah Danforth (132 pounds) and Caide Daltro (157).

Danforth, a reigning state champ, pinned three matches and earned a 6-5 decision in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Daltro landed a 7-2 win in the finals.

A trio of Wolverines — Reed Walker (120 pounds), Santosh Bonda (126) and Matthew Rogers (175) — placed fourth, while Cale Ewing (150) and Joe Zereini (215) each came in sixth.

Six Lambert grapplers will be in Macon, as the Longhorns finished strong at the sectional with wins in five of their final matches.

Elijah Castillo landed Lambert's lone victory in the finals, winning the 165-pound crown. Max Sciro was the the lone Longhorns wrestler to end the day with a loss, falling in the 150-pound finals.

Alexander Kelley (144 pounds) and Dylan Lobdell (157) both bounced back from semifinal defeats to earn third. Similarly, Sri Dhanabalan and Drew Wentworth placed fifth at 106 and 132 pounds, respectively.

Denmark, Forsyth Central and South Forsyth each registered three wrestlers apiece for state.

The Danes were led by Joshua Wayland, who finished third at 138 pounds after topping Bulldogs standout Conor O'Neil in the placement match. Denmark's Michael Rytov (113 pounds) and Aleric Marsden (175) both wound up fifth.

In addition to O'Neil, Forsyth Central's Luke Sacchetti and Preston Kerr advanced. Sacchetti finished runner-up at 285, and Kerr placed fifth at 190.

South Forsyth will be sending Cole Williams (215 pounds), Nathan Reid (113) and Mikey Meersman (144) to Macon. Each War Eagles wrestler fell in their final match, placing second, fourth and sixth, respectively.

Raiders produce 3 sectional champs

A trio of North Forsyth grapplers earned sectional titles and eight total Raiders punched tickets to the Class 6A state tournament during a meet Saturday at Lanier.

Dmitriy Vostrikov (144 pounds), William Verdirame (175) and Colin Kelley (190) emerged victorious in the finals of their respective weight divisions. Vostrikov and Kelley earned narrow decisions, while Verdirame pinned in the title bout after a hard-fought semifinal.



Christopher Henderson fell in the 150-pound championship. Collin Miller rebounded from a semifinal defeat to place third at 215.

Reece Meyers (120 pounds) and Cody Scroggins (165) each finished fourth, while Xavier Martinez snagged the sixth and final qualifying spot in the 113-pound division.

Both Broncos reach state

East Forsyth sent two wrestlers to a Class 4A sectional, and both managed to qualify for the upcoming state traditional in Macon.

Competing Saturday at Seckinger, Jackson Moffit went 5-1 to place third at 157 pounds. Moffit dropped his quarterfinal match but ended his day with four consecutive wins, including a 9-4 triumph in the third-place match.

At 138 pounds, Miller Allen bounced back from a defeat in his first match to finish 4-2 on the day and in fifth place.

Trio of Forsyth girls advance

Three Forsyth County girls reached the state tournament, including a pair of champions, from a sectional Friday at Stephens County.

North Forsyth's Artemis Eaton and Denmark's Mariana Perez earned sectional titles at 100 and 130 pounds, respectively.

Eaton remained undefeated on the year with a pair of pins followed by a 7-2 decision in the finals. Perez produced back-to-back falls before wins by scores of 6-3 and 7-5 secured a top seed for the state tournament in Macon.

East Forsyth's Isabell Carrington overcame a quarterfinal loss to rally for third place in the 155-pound weight class. The Broncos standout finished 4-1 on the day, with a trio of pins and an 8-0 major.