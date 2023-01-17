Wrestling Roundup: Raiders reach 6A state duals; Wolverines qualify for 7A competition

Last season, North Forsyth and West Forsyth finished second and third, respectively, in the Class 7A state duals wrestling tournament.

This year, the Raiders will take aim at the 6A crown, while the Wolverines aim for a top-of-the-podium finish in 7A.

Both teams reached the final eight in their respective classifications with Saturday sweeps in the state prelims stage on their home mats.

Region 8-6A champion North Forsyth routed North Atlanta 71-9 in its first-round matchup. The Raiders followed it up with an impressive 45-30 triumph over Brunswick — as the hosts scored the final 15 points behind pins by Cody Scroggins (165 pounds) and Collin Kelley (195), along with a huge 3-2 decision in favor of William Verdirame (175).

Meanwhile, West Forsyth — which also won the Region 6-7A title at home — outlasted Colquitt County (48-24) and Harrison (45-27) to sweep through to the state duals tournament.

Elsewhere, the Nos. 2-4 seeds out of the region failed to advance past the opening rounds of their prelims.

Region runner-up Lambert fell by a 45-34 final score to Lowndes, which then topped host North Paulding. No. 3 seed Forsyth Central dropped its opener, 47-18, to Richmond Hill. South Forsyth suffered elimination at the hands of juggernaut Camden County in a 77-6 defeat.

The 6A duals tournament will take place Jan. 21 at Gainesville. North Forsyth will face Lee County in the quarterfinals.

The 7A state duals will be the same day further down the I-985 corridor in Buford, where West Forsyth will open against Lowndes.