Wrestling Roundup: Raiders stay unbeaten; Wolverines, Horns compete out of state

North Forsyth ran its duals record to 20-0 to begin the season with another perfect weekend — this time with a 5-0 showing Saturday at Lassiter.

The Raiders, who have previously won titles at West Forsyth, Grayson and Mountain View this year, added a first-place trophy from the Trojan Duals to their collection.

After routing McEachern by a 78-3 final score, North Forsyth downed the hosts by a 50-22 margin. The Raiders followed that up with victories over Archer (48-21), Sprayberry (75-6) and North Paulding (37-27) to complete the undefeated performance.

Wolverines finish 2-3 in Cleveland Duals

Following a second-place finish in its pool, West Forsyth dropped its two Silver Bracket matches to wind up 2-3 in the Al Miller Cleveland Duals Saturday in Tennessee.

The Wolverines came out on the wrong side in a 51-18 decision to Father Ryan (Tennessee) in their opening match. However, West Forsyth bounced back to defeat Dalton by a 39-24 final score and Rossview (Tennessee) by a 45-30 margin.

In the Silver Bracket semifinals, the Wolverines fell to Social Circle, 46-19. West Forsyth finished fourth with a 42-39 loss to Blackman (Tennessee) in the third-place match.

The Wolverines forfeited five weight classes in each of the two bracket matches.

Noah Danforth (120 pounds), Caide Daltro (170) and Matthew Rogers (182) each went 5-0 on the day.

Longhorns compete in Alabama invitational

Lambert sent 13 wrestlers to take part in the Swede Umbach Invitational over the weekend in Auburn, Alabama.

Dylan Lobdell led the Longhorns, finishing runner-up in the 160-pound division. Max Sciro (152 pounds) and Elijah Castillo (170) each garnered third place in their respective weight classes.

Four other Lambert competitors reached the consolation semifinals before being knocked out.