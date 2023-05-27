Baseball: Pinecrest product Patrick O'Rourke wraps up Berry career

Pinecrest Academy Class of 2019 alumnus Patrick O’Rourke has been a key player on the Berry College baseball team, earning a stellar pitching record over the last four seasons for the Vikings.
As a senior, O'Rourke had the fewest walks allowed in the Southern Athletic Association by a starting pitcher, with only five issued all season. He led the team in wins and strikeouts.
In late April, O'Rourke's strong pitching performance helped the Vikings to a 6-3 win over Hendrix (Arkansas) in the first game of the SAA opening round of the playoffs. In the second round of the SAA tournament, O'Rourke pitched a two-hit, complete-game shutout against Centre College (Kentucky), leading the Vikings to a 10-0 win.
His graduation from Berry followed that weekend, as the Vikings continued tournament play. During the tournament, O'Rourke was selected to the SAA all-tournament team. O'Rourke also earned all-SAA honorable-mention status from the regular season.
In 2021, O'Rourke pitched a perfect game, a first in Berry College history. There have been only 23 perfect games in MLB history.
O'Rourke graduated from Berry on May 6 with a double major in accounting and finance and will begin his career with a new job in June.