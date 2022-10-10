Football: Pinecrest Academy throttles Community Christian

Pinecrest Academy sprinted out to a 35-0 lead and never looked back in routing Community Christian by a 60-6 final score Friday at home.

Jacob White put on a show for the Paladins, as the freshman quarterback totaled five touchdowns, 230 yards on 12-of-19 passing and 50 yards on seven carries.

On Pinecrest's opening series, White rushed in from 5 yards out for a 7-0 lead. Immediately following a Luke Coury interception, White connected with Matthew Mitchell on a 53-yard touchdown.

Brock Barbee recorded a huge 15-yard sack to force a Community Christian punt, and White followed with a 19-yard touchdown run.

Late in the first quarter, Jackson McCray picked off a pass tipped by Barbee to set up a second one-play drive. This one resulted in a 40-yard touchdown reception by Barbee for a 28-0 advantage.

White concluded his stellar first half with his third TD run — a 15-yarder with 3:32 on the clock.

Community Christian (3-2) avoided the shutout with a 12-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds of the second quarter.

A sack by McCray ended the Knights' opening possession of the second half.

Barbee broke off a 36-yard touchdown run, and Pinecrest (3-3) pushed the lead to 47-6 when Micah Talbott returned an interception 38 yards into the end zone.

Talbott hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback John Olah with 1:50 left in the third period. Olah finished off a 10-play, 75-yard drive and the game's scoring on a 5-yard keeper in the fourth.

Barbee recorded 97 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards. Mitchell wound up with 75 yards on three receptions, and Coury managed five catches for 67 yards to go with his interception.