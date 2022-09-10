Football: Pinecrest crushes Harvester Christian

Pinecrest Academy received four touchdowns from Brock Barbee and two from Luke Coury in a dominant 41-14 win over Harvester Christian Friday at home.

Pinecrest Academy quarterback Jacob White throws a pass during a matchup against Harvester Christian Friday at home. (Photo by John Huynh) Barbee scored twice through the air and twice on the ground, while totaling 122 yards from scrimmage on just 11 touches. Coury, meanwhile, hauled in a pair of touchdown passes and picked off a pass.

The Paladins build a healthy 41-0 lead through three quarters against their Georgia Independent Athletic Association opponent.

GAPPS-member Pinecrest found the end zone three times in the opening period, as the Paladins controlled field position early.

Johnny Lynch recovered a blocked punt to set up Pinecrest (2-1) with great field position, and Coury hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Jacob White.

While the extra point missed, the Paladins held a 6-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Coury intercepted Harvester (0-4) on its ensuing drive and nearly completed the pick-6. Instead, Barbee completed a one-play, one-foot drive with a rushing touchdown.

A shanked punt by the Hawks gave the Paladins another short field.

Facing a third-and-15, White dumped the ball off to Barbee. The senior took the screen pass 28 yards into the end zone for a 20-0 edge.

An interception by Sean McCabe led to Pinecrest's fourth touchdown.

White connected with Coury and Barbee to pick up 16 total yards. Barbee, who added nine tackles and a tackle for loss on defense, took the ball down to the 1-yard line, where White hit Coury for the short score.

In his first career start, White wound up 8-for-14 passing for 87 yards and three touchdowns.

Trailing 27-0 midway through the second quarter, Harvester gambled on a fourth down in its own territory and turned the ball back over to the hosts.

John Olah entered at quarterback and engineered a scoring drive. The senior broke off a pair of runs to quickly get the Paladins into the red zone. Olah completed the drive with a touchdown pass to Barbee, who finished with five receptions for 84 yards.

Pinecrest's longest scoring drive of the game came at the start of the second half. The Paladins drove 65 yards in seven plays capped by Barbee's 1-yard touchdown.

Pablo Nunez drilled his fifth point-after try for a 41-0 lead.

With the game throughly out of hand, the Hawks managed to score a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including one as time expired.

Next up for Pinecrest will be a Sept. 16 trip to Griffin to face Skipstone Academy, which defeated Harvester 36-0 last week.