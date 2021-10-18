Football: Pinecrest defense smothers Notre Dame to win 4th straight

Pinecrest Academy won its fourth straight game on Saturday, topping Notre Dame Academy 49-12.

Pinecrest fumbled away the ball on its opening possession, but Brock Barbee came up with an interception on the Paladins' 20-yard line to halt Notre Dame's opening drive. From there, QB Breckin Barbee engineered a six-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a 33-yard TD pass to Colin Brown to give the Paladins a 7-0 lead.

Notre Dame's next two drives also ended with an interception, as Peter Birozes made the play in the air to snag a deep pass, then Nick Bohn added a 41-yard pick-six. Between those two plays, Breckin Barbee hit Johnny Lynch on a 38-yard pass that set up an 8-yard TD pass to Brown.

A 55-yard TD run cut into the Paladins' lead, but Notre Dame couldn't convert the extra point and Pinecrest led 21-6.

After Breckin Barbee threw an interception on the ensuing drive, Birozes appeared to make his second interception of the day, but it was negated after the Paladins were flagged for roughing the passer and a late hit. The two penalties gave Notre Dame the ball first-and-10 on Pinecrest's 21-yard line, but the Irish Wolfhounds didn't get much further as Pinecrest's defense forced a stop on fourth-and-4.

Pinecrest responded with a seven-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a Brock Barbee rushing score, which was set up by a 34-yard dart from Breckin Barbee to Ryan Bartling.

Lynch recovered a fumble on a botched pitch, and Pinecrest immediately capitalized, needing three plays to go 36 yards for the score. Brock Barbee gashed the defense for 14 yards on first down, then Breckin Barbee hit Bartling for 21 yards to give the Paladins first-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Breckin Barbee punched it in to make it 35-6 Pinecrest.

Jake Bohn scored a defensive touchdown of his own on following drive, picking off the pass and returning it 28 yards for the score.

Pinecrest added one more score in the second half, as John Olah threw a TD pass to Luke Coury on a possession that began after Alex White knocked the ball out on defense and recovered the fumble.

Breckin Barbee finished 9-for-10 passing for 164 yards and two touchdowns, adding 30 rushing yards and a score on six carries. Brock Barbee carried the ball six times for 30 yards and a score and had 13 tackles and an interception on defense. Brown led the Paladins through the air, catching four passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns, while Bartling followed with three catches for 59 yards, Lynch made one reception for 38 yards, and Coury caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown.