Football: Pinecrest hands Harvester first loss of season, 28-14

Pinecrest Academy picked up an impressive road win Friday at Harvester Christian, handing the Hawks their first loss of the season, 28-14.

Colin Brown knocked a 44-yard field goal through the uprights in the first quarter to give Pinecrest a 3-0 lead. Each time flashed its defensive strength early, with Harvester managing just -17 total yards, while Pinecrest amassed only -9 total yards.

However, in the second quarter, Pinecrest assembled a 12-play, 49-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard TD pass from Brecking Barbee to Ryan Bartling. Brown tacked on the point after the give the Paladins a 10-0 lead.

Pinecrest added to its lead later in the quarter when Barbee hit Brown on a bubble screen and Brown ran 40 yards for a touchdown. Brown jumpstarted the drive two plays earlier when he corralled a 25-yard pass from Barbee.

Pinecrest executed its two-minute drill right before halftime, driving 72 yards on 12 plays to put Brown in position for a 26-yard field goal right before the break. Barbee opened the drive with a 35-yard pass to Luke Coury, then found Brock Barbee on a 22-yard strike. The Paladins drew a key pass interference call in the end zone to help set up Brown's field goal.

Harvester scored on two straight drives after halftime, trimming Pinecrest's once 20-point lead into a six-point advantage. The Hawks went 72 yards on seven plays before punching it in from the 2-yard line, then put together a 15-play, 85-yard drive to use up nine minutes and make it a 20-14 game.

Pinecrest's offense stalled in the ensuing drive, and a high snap on a punt gave Harvester first-and-10 on the Paladins' 30-yard line. However, Pinecrest's defense stood tall and stymied the Hawks with a stop on fourth-and-1.

Pinecrest's defense once again delivered later in the quarter, when Peter Briozes delivered a critical interception to halt a Harvester drive.

Faced with a third-and-9, Breckin Barbee connected with Colin Brown on a spectacular 13-yard grab and a first down, but with 2:18 on the clock, the Paladins needed to keep the drive moving.

On the next play, Brock Barbee pressed inside and cut back to this right, breaking off a 50-yard run and putting the Paladins on the 9-yard line. Two inside runs later, Brock Barbee broke through for the 3-yard TD, giving the Paladins a 26-14 lead. The Paladins elected to go for two and Breckin Barbee completed the conversion on the keep up the left side.



Breckin Barbee finished 11-for-26 passing for 184 yards and two touchdowns, while Brock Barbee added 11 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown, plus a 22-yard catch. Brown totaled 78 yards and a score on three catching, converting a pair of field goals [44 yards, 26 yards] and two extra points. Coury turned in three catches for 53 yards and Bartling had three receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Pinecrest [5-1] will travel to Notre Dame Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday.