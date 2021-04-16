'Never a doubt': Pinecrest boys wins region title against Fellowship

In Pinecrest Academy’s only region loss of the season against King’s Ridge, the team was up 2-0 early before junior Colin Brown received his second yellow card of the game, causing Pinecrest to play 11 versus 10 soccer.

King’s Ridge came back to win 3-2 and the feeling of the loss being on his shoulders did not leave Brown’s mind until tonight, when Brown scored two of Pinecrest’s three goals against Fellowship to give them the 3-0 victory and their first region championship.

“[Brown] had felt like he let the team down,” Pinecrest coach Domenic Martelli said. “In response, he’s had a couple great games and tonight he knew this was for the championship. He showed it. He was all over the field. At the end, he even shored us up on the defensive line.”

Just seven minutes into the game, Sebastian Santa Maria send a line drive to the left of the goalie’s diving attempt to score what would be enough for the Paladins, but they did not stop there.

Brown juked the Fellowship goalie out of the box on both of his goals in the game. Thomas Peleasz ran with the ball down the field and sent Brown a chip pass that led him right past the goalie on his first.