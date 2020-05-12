Pinecrest Academy honors 6 spring signees

Pinecrest Academy recently honored six seniors who signed to play sports in college.
The Paladins' football team sent three players to the next level, including linebacker Joey Kiernan, wide receiver Ethan Massey and longsnapper Peter Haynes.
Kiernan, who signed to Birmingham Southern College in Alabama, led the Paladins' defense with 108 tackles in 2019, including 15 tackles for loss, four recovered fumbles and three forced fumbles. Kiernan also blocked a field goal.
Massey signed to play at Berry College and was the Paladins' top receiver last year, catching 40 passes for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Haynes, who started at center and longsnapper for Pinecrest, signed to play at Troy University in Alabama as a longsnapper.
Brendan Kane, who was recently named Class 1A Private Area 8 Player of the Year, signed to play soccer at Rhodes College in Tennessee after leading Pinecrest to a 6-2 start in 2020 and shoring up the Paladins' defense for the past four years.
Joe Metz signed with the United States Military Academy West Point after finishing his high school wrestling career on top, snagging Class 1A's 152-pound state championship in February.
Caleb Bohn, who scored his 1,000th career point and helped Pinecrest's boys basketball team to the Elite Eight this winter, signed to play baseball at Mercer University. A two-sport standout, Bohn hit .462 in 2019, slugging four home runs and logging a .596 on-base percentage.