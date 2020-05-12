Pinecrest Academy honors 6 spring signees

Pinecrest Academy recently honored six seniors who signed to play sports in college.

The Paladins' football team sent three players to the next level, including linebacker Joey Kiernan, wide receiver Ethan Massey and longsnapper Peter Haynes.

Kiernan, who signed to Birmingham Southern College in Alabama, led the Paladins' defense with 108 tackles in 2019, including 15 tackles for loss, four recovered fumbles and three forced fumbles. Kiernan also blocked a field goal.

Massey signed to play at Berry College and was the Paladins' top receiver last year, catching 40 passes for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns.