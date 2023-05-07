Soccer: Paladins claim GAPPS state championship in thrilling fashion

Camryn Newman scored her 42nd and 43rd goals of the season to lead the Pinecrest Academy girls soccer team to the GAPPS Class 2A state championship Saturday in Peachtree City,
Facing previously unbeaten Konos Academy, Newman scored the game's opening goal on a penalty kick. The senior also capped the scoring, breaking a tie for a 3-2 victory at MOBA Soccer Academy.
After Newman put Pinecrest ahead, Konos responded with two straight goals — one in each half — to take a 2-1 lead.
The Paladins — who captured the GHSA Class A Private title last spring — rallied back, evening the score on a goal by Fiamma del Balzo. Anna Broderson provided the key assist.
Del Balzo turned around and dished out the assist for Newman's game-winning goal.
In addition to Newman's 43 goals, the star forward racked up 28 assists on the season in leading Pinecrest to an 18-3-1 record. Newman contributed at least one goal or assist in 20 of the Paladins' 22 games.