Soccer: Paladins shut down St. John Bosco Academy at home

The Pinecrest Academy girls soccer team earned a lopsided shutout win by defeating crosstown rival St. John Bosco Academy 7-0 Tuesday at home.

"We had more connected passes in a long time and we had beautiful setups for all our goals," Paladins head coach Domenic Martelli said.

The first six minutes of the match belonged to Pinecrest, as the hosts maintained possession and kept the ball away from the visitors. The Paladins even got some shots off, but St John Bosco’s goalkeeper tracked down the ball.

Freshman Anna Broderson passed to senior Camryn Newman, who had a one-on-one opportunity with St John Bosco’s goalkeeper, and she kicked the ball right into the back of the net for the lead.

The Paladins kept the Gray Wolves on their defensive toes, as they couldn’t give their offense an opportunity to fire off some shots at goal.

The Paladins — who won the GHSA Class A-Private state title last year before joining GAPPS this season — found themselves scoring again with Newman recording her second goal thanks to freshman Sara Tollett’s assist.

It was evident the Paladins were in sync as Fiamma Del Balzo got in on the scoring action off of Broderson’s assist, and Newman beat a double team with her speed for a hat trick.

The Paladins’ recent 10-2 victory over Johnson Ferry Christian Academy boosted their scoring average to more than five goals per game. From the looks of it, Pinecrest Academy seemed like they were en route to exceed their average as they went into halftime with a 4-0 lead.

Just like in the first half, the Paladins maintained possession and forced the Gray Wolves to play more defense than offense.

Broderson was coming through by helping her teammates score. Seven minutes into the second half, she collected her third assist, as Del Balzo found herself lasering another ball into the net.

It didn’t take long for the Paladins to add to the barrage of goals. Off a corner kick, Pinecrest missed the initial shot but Del Balzo was near to head the ball in the goal for her hat trick.

"We're deeper than last year," Martelli said of having two Paladins record hat tricks. "We're subbing over and over and not missing a beat to score goals. It's really exciting to have a number of girls score they way they did."

With 14:14 remaining on the clock, St. John Bosco finally got its offense the ball. Gray Wolf Annalise ONeil was set for a goal attempt, but Colleen Sullivan forced her to stop and she ended up passing it to a Paladin.

In the late stages of the match, Sophie Witowski escaped her defender and added the final goal.

The Paladins (6-2-1) will be on the road March 10 to face Lakeview Academy.

Boys: Pinecrest Academy 1, St. John Bosco Academy 0

The Pinecrest boys soccer team has been in close soccer matches all season, and Tuesday's home game against St. John Bosco Academy was no different.

It was a challenge for both teams to find the back of the net, but they remained aggressive despite the failed goal attempts. However, the teams went into halftime scoreless.

Coming out of the half, the Paladins only took two minutes for the match's first goal.

Sophomore Matthew Tollett thought he had a chance to score, but the angle wasn’t good enough for a shot selection. Instead, Tollett passed to Luca Baxter in stride, and the freshman rocketed the ball into the back of the net from a short distance.

The Paladins (5-4) had two more opportunities to get a goal from a short distance, but due to a pack of Gray Wolves racing to the goal, the space got clogged up, making it difficult for the Paladins to shoot without hitting a player.

In the final minute of the match, St. John Bosco Academy had its chance to tie the game up, but Paladins goalie Christian Sandoe tracked down the ball and posted the shutout victory.

"We stick to what we do well," Paladins head coach Domenic Martelli said of the win. "We controlled 90% of the game and not letting them have a shot at a goal was really good."