Soccer: Pinecrest alum Ivey Crain named CAA's top rookie, 1st-team all-conference

William and Mary freshman and Pinecrest Academy product Ivey Crain was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year, the league announced with its regular season awards on Wednesday.

Along with taking home the league's top rookie award, Crain was named to the All-CAA first team and the CAA All-Rookie team. Crain is the first Tribe freshman to be named to the All-CAA first team since 2007 and the eighth overall.

Crain led the Tribe with 23 points on nine goals and five assists during her freshman campaign. Those numbers ranked among the CAA and NCAA leaders. In all games, she was second in the league in points and third in goals. During the league portion of the schedule, Crain topped the CAA with 15 points, while ranking second with six goals.

The Milton native ranked No. 51 on the Top Drawer Soccer national midseason top-100 freshmen list. She ranks second among all NCAA freshmen in points and third in goals. Overall, her numbers are 32nd and 39th in the country, respectively. Crain also ranks ninth nationally in shot accuracy with 64.3% of her shots coming on goal.

The rookie striker has enjoyed one of the best seasons in recent Tribe history.

Her nine goals are the most for a Tribe player since 2016 and the most for a true freshman since Claire Zimmeck had 11 in 2005. The last time a Tribe player totaled more than 23 points in a season was in 2011 when Mallory Schaffer had 40 on her way to earning All-America first team honors.

Crain was named the CAA Rookie of the Week on three occasions in 2022. She was also selected as the league's Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 29 after scoring three goals in the Tribe's road trips to Stony Brook and Hofstra.