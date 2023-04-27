Soccer: Pinecrest girls reach GAPPS Final Four behind stunning late winner

Instead, it was the manner in which Pinecrest scored that left the visitors dismayed.

With time winding down and overtime appearing to be on the cards, the Paladins lined up for what seemed likely to be the team's last good chance to score in regulation.

As the final minute ticked away, Camryn Newman raced to the flag to send in a corner kick. Paula Santa Maria initially made her way towards the far post but decided against it, dropping back into the middle of the field to defend against a possible last-ditch counterattack.

Newman's cross found Mia Kilgos near the top of the 18-yard box, but the freshman's shot was blocked.

The ball rolled perfectly out to Santa Maria, who chipped the ball back in from 35 yards out. It floated in the air for nearly three seconds before nestling in under the crossbar with 22 seconds remaining.

Only teammate Fiamma del Balzo seemed to anticipate what would occur, as the sophomore threw her hands into the air in celebration well before Santa Maria's shot reached the goal.

With the win, Pinecrest is slated to travel May 2 to Columbus for the Final Four to meet Calvary Christian.