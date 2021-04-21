Wrestling: Metz set to continue family legacy at West Point

"I figured I wanted to be in the Army more career-wise afterward," Metz said. "I have a much better relationships with the coaches, and my brother is up there, so that's something you can't really put a number to."



Metz was joined in Pinecrest's Upper School gym atrium by family and friends, who witnessed the writing of the latest chapter in the Metz family's legacy at Pinecrest.

In fact, it was in that same building that Mary Margaret Metz passed Mark Metz as the school's all-time leading scorer in basketball, surpassing his mark of 1,864 points. Mary Margaret finished her career at Pinecrest with more than 2,000 points.

Metz crafted his own story in 2019 when he captured Pinecrest's first GHSA state championship, winning the 106-pound Class 1A title by decision.

He followed that up last year with his second consecutive state title, winning at 126 pounds, which came minutes before Joe Metz won the 152-pound championship.

"It's super awesome," Metz said of joining his brother at West Point. "So, my older brother is in the Army, and then one of my other older brothers is a freshman at West Point, so it's really fun to be able to go up there with him and be in the Army with my other two brothers."

Though Metz has ties to both academies, and despite the intense Army/Navy rivalry, he felt little pressure from any of his family members to pick a school.

"My dad was actually in the Navy for a good while, and then my sister is a nurse and she nurses for the Navy. We're I guess a bit divided in that aspect, but my parents the entire time didn't push me in any direction," Metz said. "We tried to get up on campus, but with COVID and everything, it was hard ... they were never trying to push me in one way or another. They just wanted me to go where I wanted to go."